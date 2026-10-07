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Google Launches Game-Making Platform Playground

Google Launches Game-Making Platform Playground


2026-10-07 03:13:10
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Google LLC launched an experimental AI-powered game creation platform, dubbed Playground, which allows users to "create, play and share' browser-based games.

Playground users will be able to create a new game project from scratch or modify starter prompts, the company said on Wednesday, adding that games can be shared with friends or published to the Playground Explore community gallery so others can play them on their phones or computers. All games undergo a security review process and can be reported if they are believed to violate Google's community rules.

The tech giant said that Playground is available for users aged 18 and older in the United States. However, it did not provide any information on launches outside the US.

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