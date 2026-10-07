Russian Strike On Apartment Building In Pryluky: Death Toll Rises To 16, 55 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Chernihiv regional police said this in a Facebook post.

As of 15:00, 55 people have been injured, including seven children.

Fifteen apartment buildings and 16 private houses were damaged. The exact number is still being established.

Rescue and search operations are ongoing.

Russian missile attack on Kremenchuk kills two, injures seven

Fourteen people had previously been reported killed and 50 injured in the Russian attack on Pryluky.