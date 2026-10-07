Russian Strike On Apartment Building In Pryluky: Death Toll Rises To 16, 55 Injured
As of 15:00, 55 people have been injured, including seven children.
Fifteen apartment buildings and 16 private houses were damaged. The exact number is still being established.
Rescue and search operations are ongoing.Read also: Russian missile attack on Kremenchuk kills two, injures seven
Fourteen people had previously been reported killed and 50 injured in the Russian attack on Pryluky.
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