Hungary Greenlights Opening Of EU Accession Negotiation Clusters 2 And 3 Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this on social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine's EU accession is moving forward step by step. Ukraine and Hungary are taking steps towards each other and towards European unity together," he said.

He recalled that these days, a bill aimed at regulating the educational rights of national communities was registered in the Ukrainian parliament and approved by the relevant parliamentary committee.

"Today, at the COREPER level, the Hungarian side gave the 'green light' to the negotiating positions on Cluster 2 'Internal Market,' and Cluster 3, 'Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth.' Thank you, Anita Orban, for the teamwork, which is at once in the interests of our friendly nations and of a strong Europe," Sybiha said.

Ukraine's EU Accession: Kos hopes two more clusters to open next week

As reported, a bill titled introducing amendments to certain laws of Ukraine on ensuring the educational rights of indigenous peoples of Ukraine and persons belonging to national minorities (communities) of Ukraine has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Serhii Babak, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, said that the initiative is intended to regulate the educational rights of Ukraine's indigenous peoples and national minorities whose languages are official languages of the European Union, and to fulfill an important part of Ukraine's European integration commitments.

According to Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, the parliament plans to resume work on October 12 and consider a number of important bills, including those related to European integration and unblocking the EU accession negotiation clusters.