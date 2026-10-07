Drone Debris Falls On Residential Building In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District, Leaving Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Solomianskyi district, a fire broke out in a five-story residential building as a result of falling debris," the statement said.

Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that, in the Solomianskyi district, an attack by enemy forces caused a fire at a private residential house. In addition, one person was preliminarily reported injured at another location. Emergency services were heading to the sites.

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Klitschko later reported that two people were injured as a result of falling drone debris.

"Two people were injured in the Solomianskyi district. Both injured people were hospitalized by medics," Klitschko wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, two people were killed in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district as a result of a Russian attack overnight on October 7.