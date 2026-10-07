Zelensky Calls On World To Increase Pressure On Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state wrote this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians know very well that they are striking ordinary cities, ordinary life. And the continued use of missiles against Ukraine, against our people, our children, is an absolutely deliberate choice of terror. This is what Moscow chooses – despite all our efforts with partners to bring peace closer. And this is a clear reason why more pressure on Russia is needed and why Ukraine needs more defense packages. It is important that leaders understand this. It is important that the world not remain silent today," he said.

Aftermath of the missile attack on Pryluky / Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Zelensky said that rescue workers were continuing to clear the rubble at the site where a Russian missile struck a residential building in Pryluky.

"As of now, 18 people have been reported killed, four of them children: Oleksandr, Kyrylo, and Serhii, who were only one year old, and eight-year-old Maksym. My condolences to all their families and loved ones," he said.

Zelensky on Russian attack: Infrastructure in Kyiv and 12 regions hit, energy sector key target

The president added that dozens of people were injured in the Russian strike, including seven children. According to him, all emergency services have been deployed and are working at the scene.

"Fifteen people were rescued, including one child. There are still people who have not yet been accounted for," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, three days of mourning have been declared in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, from October 7 to 9 for those killed in the Russian missile strike on an apartment building on October 7.