MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Skala regiment reported this on Facebook and published footage of the operation and the work of its assault groups.

The fighting involved the Shkval battalion of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skala, the 1st and 6th battalions of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov, the Ultima Ratio special reconnaissance unit, and the Tuman special operations detachment of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine Azov.

Fire and other support was provided by servicemen of the National Guard's Lasar's Group special operations detachment.

According to the military, Russian forces had been building up their strength in an effort to reach logistical routes, create conditions for encircling Druzhkivka, and continue their advance toward Dobropillia.

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During the operation, Ukrainian assault groups cleared dozens of enemy positions in the areas of Hruzke and Novomykolaivka.

As a result of the joint actions, Russian forces were pushed back.

Fighters from the Shkval battalion of the Skala regiment killed more than 40 Russian soldiers in small-arms combat alone.

"The Defense Forces managed to inflict losses on Russian units and disrupt their plans for further advance toward Dobropillia," the military said.

As Ukrinform reported, 202 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian forces were recorded on the front on October 6.