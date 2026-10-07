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Injury Toll After Russian Daytime Attack On Kyiv Rises To Eight

Injury Toll After Russian Daytime Attack On Kyiv Rises To Eight


2026-10-07 03:12:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“There are now eight people injured in the Solomianskyi district of the capital. Two of the injured have been hospitalized by medics,” he wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, a fire broke out in a five-story residential building in the Solomianskyi district after drone debris fell onto it. Two people were initially reported injured.

Read also: Ukrainian forces push Russian troops back in Dobropillia area

In Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, drone debris fell near an educational institution.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, the roof of an administrative building was damaged by falling drone debris.

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