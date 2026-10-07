Russian Attacks In Kherson Region Leave Four Injured Since Morning

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

“According to the investigation, throughout October 7, 2026, Russian forces attacked settlements in the Kherson region using barrel artillery and various types of drones,” the statement said.

As of 17:30, four civilians had been injured as a result of the Russian attacks. In particular, in Kherson, two men were wounded after explosives were dropped from drones. Another civilian was injured in an artillery shelling.

In the settlement of Bilozerka, a civilian was also injured in a drone attack.

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Private and apartment buildings, as well as vehicles, were damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into alleged war crimes.

As Ukrinform reported, over the preceding 24-hour period in Kherson region, one person was killed and 11 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression, including one child.

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