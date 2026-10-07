Death Toll From Russian Attack In Pryluky Rises To 19, Another 55 People Injured
Aftermath of the missile attack on Pryluky / Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
As of 18:30, 55 people had been injured.
Police investigators inspected 346 destroyed and damaged apartments in residential buildings, nine private houses, and 34 vehicles.Read also: Russians attack paper mill in Obukhiv, fires break out
Search-and-rescue operations and efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing.
As Ukrinform reported, 18 deaths had previously been reported in Pryluky. Among those killed were three one-year-old children and an eight-year-old child.
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