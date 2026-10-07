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Death Toll From Russian Attack In Pryluky Rises To 19, Another 55 People Injured

Death Toll From Russian Attack In Pryluky Rises To 19, Another 55 People Injured


2026-10-07 03:12:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Chernihiv region reported this.

Aftermath of the missile attack on Pryluky / Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As of 18:30, 55 people had been injured.

Police investigators inspected 346 destroyed and damaged apartments in residential buildings, nine private houses, and 34 vehicles.

Read also: Russians attack paper mill in Obukhiv, fires break out

Search-and-rescue operations and efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported, 18 deaths had previously been reported in Pryluky. Among those killed were three one-year-old children and an eight-year-old child.

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