Death Toll From Russian Attack In Pryluky Rises To 19, Another 55 People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Chernihiv region reported this.

Aftermath of the missile attack on Pryluky / Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As of 18:30, 55 people had been injured.

Police investigators inspected 346 destroyed and damaged apartments in residential buildings, nine private houses, and 34 vehicles.

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Search-and-rescue operations and efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported, 18 deaths had previously been reported in Pryluky. Among those killed were three one-year-old children and an eight-year-old child.