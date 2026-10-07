Cars Catch Fire In Kyiv's Obolonskyi District After Falling Drone Debris
"Cars parked in the courtyard of a residential building caught fire as a result of falling debris in the Obolonskyi district," the statement said.
As Ukrinform reported, the number of people injured in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district as a result of the daytime Russian drone attack rose to eight.Read also: Russian attacks in Kherson region leave four injured since morning
In the Dniprovskyi district, drone debris fell near an educational institution.
In the Sviatoshynskyi district, the roof of an administrative building was damaged by falling drone debris.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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