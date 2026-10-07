National SDG Fair Ends With $40M Tourism Investment Deal
The two-day fair, convened by the UNDP and the Government of Pakistan under the SDGs Plus Programme, brought together federal and provincial governments, domestic and international investors, financial institutions and development partners.
The event showcased 35 SDG-aligned public-private partnership projects worth approximately $26 billion to potential investors.
The fair aimed to connect Pakistan's development priorities with investment opportunities and promote public-private partnerships to advance the country's SDG agenda.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment