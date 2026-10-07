National SDG Fair Ends With $40M Tourism Investment Deal

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) KARACHI: The National Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Investment Fair concluded with the signing of a $40 million Letter of Intent for a tourism-sector project, as Pakistan sought to attract investment in development priorities aligned with the SDGs.

The two-day fair, convened by the UNDP and the Government of Pakistan under the SDGs Plus Programme, brought together federal and provincial governments, domestic and international investors, financial institutions and development partners.

The event showcased 35 SDG-aligned public-private partnership projects worth approximately $26 billion to potential investors.

The fair aimed to connect Pakistan's development priorities with investment opportunities and promote public-private partnerships to advance the country's SDG agenda.