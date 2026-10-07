German Envoy Stresses Stronger Aviation, Trade Cooperation With Bangladesh

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr. Rüdiger Lotz made the remarks during a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital on October 7.

The ambassador reaffirmed Germany's commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation, with particular emphasis on enhanced cooperation in the aviation sector, greater trade and investment, and stronger people-to-people ties.

He also stressed the importance of the early conclusion of a Bangladesh-European Union free trade agreement (FTA), according to a press release from the ministry.

The discussions covered a broad range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, with the two sides also exchanging views on broadening the Bangladesh-EU partnership and cooperation in international forums.

The State Minister expressed Bangladesh's interest in expanding cooperation with Germany in trade and investment, education, skills development, renewable energy, climate action, culture, migration, and mobility.

Ambassador Lotz also highlighted what he described as Bangladesh's post-election stability and said German companies were showing growing interest in the country's investment-friendly environment.

The State Minister appreciated Germany's longstanding engagement and development cooperation with Bangladesh and expressed confidence that continued high-level engagement would further strengthen bilateral ties.