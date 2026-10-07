Air India, SIA Scrap Long-Standing Booking Hurdle For Passengers

The move marks the first phase of initiatives under the Commercial Cooperation Framework Agreement the two carriers signed in January 2026, according to a joint release.

Currently, an eligible Air India codeshare flight booked through SIA must include an SIA-operated flight, and vice versa. This requirement will be removed from October 15.

Customers will then be able to book eligible flights operated by either airline on a standalone basis through the other carrier's website, mobile app, and appointed travel agencies.

The arrangement covers 126 weekly flights between Singapore and eight Indian cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Earlier, in April, the airlines enhanced reciprocal mileage accrual benefits for their frequent flyers by expanding eligible booking classes and revising earn rates across all cabins. Maharaja Club and KrisFlyer members can now earn miles on a wider range of flights operated by either carrier.

From the second quarter of 2027, members will receive additional reciprocal benefits on eligible routes, on top of their existing Star Alliance privileges.

Maharaja Club Platinum and KrisFlyer PPS Club members will get priority check-in and boarding, while Maharaja Club Silver and KrisFlyer Elite Silver members will receive extra baggage allowances and priority boarding.

The airlines are also working on improved schedule connectivity to shorten layovers, enhanced offerings for corporate customers, and additional measures to streamline travel.

Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Agarwal said the partnership will play a key role in the carrier's evolution into a world-class global airline, adding that it aims to bring greater consistency to the travel experience of common customers.

SIA Chief Commercial Officer Lee Lik Hsin said demand for travel between Singapore and India remains strong, and customers can expect more initiatives offering greater choice and convenience.

Currently, Air India and SIA have a comprehensive codeshare agreement covering 77 destinations across 27 countries and territories. Through their respective hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, and Singapore, the two airlines provide access to a wide network across Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia.