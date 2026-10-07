Crown Prince Meets With Monaco Prince
The meeting covered the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Monaco, as well as ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors, according to a Royal Court statement.
Speaking about regional developments, the Crown Prince emphasised the importance of continuing to step up international efforts to restore calm in the region in a way that ensures the security of Arab states.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment