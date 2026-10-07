Crown Prince Meets With Monaco Prince

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein met on Wednesday with Prince Albert II of Monaco, on the sidelines of the MED9 Summit of the Southern European Union Countries being held in Croatia.

The meeting covered the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Monaco, as well as ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors, according to a Royal Court statement.

Speaking about regional developments, the Crown Prince emphasised the importance of continuing to step up international efforts to restore calm in the region in a way that ensures the security of Arab states.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.