UNIFIL Post Near Kafr Shuba Comes Under Small Arms Fire In South Lebanon

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- A peacekeeping post near Kafr Shuba along the Blue Line in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon came under small arms fire on Wednesday, with no casualties reported among peacekeeping personnel, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced.

In a press statement, UNIFIL said peacekeepers stationed at the position immediately took cover following the initial volley of gunfire. Most of the rounds struck the facility's perimeter wall, while others hit residential units and UN vehicles inside the base, causing damage to several structures.

UNIFIL emphasized that continuous firing directed at a clearly marked UN post is unacceptable, warning that such attacks place peacekeepers in grave danger. The peacekeeping mission confirmed that an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Reiterating international legal obligations, UNIFIL reminded all parties to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and premises at all times. The force stressed that any attack on peacekeepers constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and may amount to a war crime.

//Petra// AF