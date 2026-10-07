Irbid Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Introductory Session On 'Local To Global' Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- The Irbid Chamber of Industry (ICI), in partnership with Jordan Exports (JE) and in cooperation with the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO), hosted an introductory session on the "Local to Global" program.

The session was attended by representatives of industrial facilities and factories affiliated with the chamber to present the program and explain mechanisms for accessing its technical and financial support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

ICI President Hani Abu Hassan emphasized the importance of such programs in strengthening industrial facilities, raising their competitive edge, and supporting their expansion into foreign markets. He highlighted the chamber's commitment to providing initiatives that help local manufacturers scale operations and boost export readiness.

Abu Hassan noted the need to empower SMEs to access regional and global markets, utilizing financial and technical support to upgrade product quality and competitiveness.

General Manager of Export Jordan Khaled Al-Saoub, alongside his team, delivered a presentation on the "Local to Global" program, outlining its objectives, target groups, application processes, grant mechanisms, and the range of advisory services offered to upgrade technical capacities.

The session detailed program requirements and provided a platform for industrial representatives to address inquiries regarding application procedures and available services.

The initiative targets non-exporting SMEs or companies whose annual exports have not exceeded JD50,000 over the past two years, aiming to build their technical and competitive readiness and facilitate entry into new international markets.

//Petra// AF