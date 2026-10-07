Unaccompanied Minors Made Up Two-Thirds Of Child Migrants Arriving In Europe Last Year, UN Says

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- The majority of child migrants who arrived in Europe last year traveled alone and faced abuse and violence along migration routes, the United Nations reported on Wednesday.

According to a joint study by UN agencies focusing on children, migration, and refugees, more than 20,000 out of 31,100 child migrants arrived in Europe via migration routes last year without a parent or legal guardian. The figure marks an increase in the proportion of unaccompanied child migrants from 51 percent to 67 percent.

"This report demonstrates how vulnerable children are to violence and exploitation when safe migration pathways are limited and they are forced to rely on smugglers," said International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director General Amy Pope.

//Petra// AF