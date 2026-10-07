Italian President Calls For End To Spiral Of Violence In Palestine, Reaffirms Two-State Solution

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- Italian President Sergio Mattarella has called for an immediate end to the "spiral of violence" in Palestine, reaffirming Italy's support for a two-state solution, Italian news agency AKI reported on Wednesday.

In a written statement, Mattarella noted that military operations launched by Israeli forces in Gaza have caused unbearable human and material destruction. He added that the ongoing erosion of territories under the Palestinian National Authority is unacceptable.

//Petra// AF