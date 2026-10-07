Balqa Culture Directorate Hosts Carnival For Children With Disabilities In As-Salt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

As-Salt, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- The Balqa Culture Directorate, in partnership with the Agyal Cultural Innovation Forum, hosted an entertainment event titled "People of Determination Carnival" on Wednesday for children with disabilities at the Musa Al-Sakit Cultural Center park.

The carnival featured interactive entertainment activities, including mascot performances, games, competitions, face painting, and gift distributions for participating children.

Organizers noted that the event aligns with ongoing efforts by the Balqa Culture Directorate and local cultural organizations to enhance community inclusion for children with disabilities, providing safe spaces for recreation, interaction, and equal participation in social and cultural events.

//Petra// AF