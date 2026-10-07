Ron Yeffet: Why Energy Now Comes Before Property In Client Conversations

MENAFN - GetNews) Ron Yeffet says the order of questions his clients ask has changed, and he explains what that shift means for how projects get planned.

Miami, Florida, United States - October 07, 2026 - For years, a new project started with land. Where is it. How much does it cost. What can be built on it.

Ron Yeffet, a real estate developer and president who has worked across the United States, Israel, Europe, and Africa, says that order has flipped for many of the clients he talks to now. The first question is often about power. Can the site support reliable energy. What will it take to run it once it is built.

"People used to treat energy supply as a detail you sort out after the design is set," Yeffet says. "Now it is one of the first things anyone asks about, especially on projects outside major cities."

Where the Shift Shows up Most

Yeffet's work has included energy supply, power plants, and infrastructure alongside real estate and roadway projects in cities across Africa and other regions. He says the clearest sign of the shift is in markets where the electric grid was never built for the scale of development now being proposed.

"In some places, the roadway to a site is easier to plan than the power that will run through it," he says. "You can build a road on a schedule. Power infrastructure depends on capacity that may not exist yet, and that changes how early you have to start."

He says this is why energy and infrastructure planning now happen alongside the earliest real estate conversations, not after them.

What He Tells Clients Now

Yeffet says his advice to clients has changed to match the shift.

"I tell people to ask about the power source before they ask about the floor plan," he says. "Not because the building doesn't matter, but because the building only works if the power behind it is real."

He also tells clients to separate the promise of infrastructure from the delivery of it.

"A plan for a power plant is not the same as a running power plant," Yeffet says. "I have seen people build on the assumption that infrastructure is coming. Sometimes it comes late. Sometimes it comes at a different capacity than promised. You plan around what exists, not around what has been announced."

Roadways as a Warning Sign

Yeffet points to major roadway projects as another place where the shift is visible. A road that connects a site to the rest of a region can determine whether a development is viable at all, and he says clients now weigh that earlier than they used to.

"A building can be excellent and still be cut off if the roads around it were never planned for the traffic it brings," he says. "I ask clients to look at the roads the same way they look at the building. Both have to work together."

A Regional Pattern, Not a Single Project

Yeffet says he sees this pattern most clearly when he compares projects across the different regions he has worked in, from the United States to Israel to countries in Africa.

"Every region has its own version of this problem," he says. "In one place it is power. In another it is roads. In another it is both. The common thread is that clients are learning to ask about the infrastructure underneath a project before they fall in love with what sits on top of it."

He says that shift, once it takes hold with a client, tends to stay.

"Once someone has been through a project where the power or the roads weren't ready, they don't skip that question again," Yeffet says. "It becomes part of how they plan from then on."

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About Ron Yeffet

Ron Yeffet is a president, entrepreneur, and real estate developer based in Miami, Florida. Originally from Jerusalem, Israel, he has managed and owned development projects across the United States, Israel, Europe, and Africa, with work spanning real estate, energy supply, power plants, and infrastructure. He has also been involved in developing Jewish communal life in the Balkans and serves as an Honorary Council for Senegal in Israel.

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