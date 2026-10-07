4 Low-Priced Listed Stocks: VIVS, IGC, RIME, TOPP, With Catalysts To Watch

DALLAS, TX - October 7, 2026 - Low-priced listed stocks continue attracting investor attention as traders search for emerging catalysts across biotechnology, Alzheimer's drug development, transportation, renewable energy and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Four names on the watchlist include VivoSim Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS), IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE: IGC), Toppoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TOPP) and Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIME), each carrying company-specific developments that could keep them on investors' radar.

VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ: VIVS): FDA's NAM Shift Creates a New Testing Opportunity

VivoSim Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) is positioning its NAMkind 3D human tissue models and VitroSense AI predictive toxicology platform around the FDA's expanding push toward New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) designed to reduce reliance on animal testing in drug development.

VivoSim has reported 91% predictive accuracy, 90% sensitivity and 95% specificity for its NAMkind Liver model across a 92-compound dataset. Its VitroSense platform has separately reported up to 96% accuracy predicting potential drug-induced diarrhea.

The company is also developing a rat liver model intended to help determine whether toxicity observed in animals is likely to translate to humans, potentially creating a bridge between traditional toxicology and human-relevant testing. Upcoming milestones include rat-model validation, broader pharmaceutical adoption and potential inclusion of NAMkind data in regulatory submissions. NAMkind has not been announced as FDA-qualified.

IGC Pharma (NYSE: IGC): Phase 2 Alzheimer's Trial Moves Toward Q4 Results

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 CALMA trial, randomizing 168 participants to evaluate IGC-AD1 for agitation associated with Alzheimer's dementia.

With enrollment complete, attention now shifts toward the upcoming clinical readout. Final participant dosing is expected in early November, followed by database lock, unblinding and analysis, with topline results expected during Q4 2026.

The CALMA readout represents a potentially significant clinical milestone for IGC as the company evaluates the efficacy and safety profile of IGC-AD1 and considers potential next-stage development opportunities.

For investors following Alzheimer's and central nervous system drug development, the transition from enrollment to topline analysis puts IGC's Q4 clinical catalyst increasingly into focus.

Toppoint Holdings (NYSE American: TOPP): Transportation Exposure to the Recycling Supply Chain

Toppoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: TOPP) provides truckload transportation services with a focus on the recycling export supply chain, particularly across New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The company transports waste paper, scrap metal and wooden logs from waste companies, recycling centers and commodity traders to the ports of Newark, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Toppoint also provides import transportation services through these ports and has been working to expand its transportation footprint into additional markets.

For investors watching low-priced transportation companies, TOPP provides exposure to the movement of recyclable commodities and port-related logistics, making expansion, freight volumes and operating performance key areas to watch.

Algorhythm Holdings (NASDAQ: RIME): Restructuring, Renewable Energy and AI Data Centers

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIME) is undergoing a corporate restructuring aimed at reducing dilution, improving financing flexibility and expanding profitable revenue.

The company terminated a $1.4 million financing arrangement, which it said avoided the potential issuance of more than 8 million additional common shares, while restrictive Series A preferred stock was exchanged for approximately $4 million in debt.

Its newly acquired Azure Energy business adds renewable power-development exposure, including opportunities involving AI data-center infrastructure, with more than $10 million in active contracted fee revenue through 2027. Meanwhile, SemiCab is reducing costs as management targets near-term break-even operations and strategic partnerships.

Algorhythm has also strengthened its leadership team and added 30-year IBM veteran Greg Smith as an independent director as management focuses on execution, revenue and EBITDA growth, strategic partnerships and potentially lowering its cost of capital.

Four Different Catalysts to Watch

While VIVS, IGC, TOPP and RIME operate across very different markets, each brings a distinct catalyst to the watchlist.

VivoSim is targeting the transition toward human-relevant drug testing and AI predictive toxicology; IGC Pharma is approaching potentially important Phase 2 Alzheimer's topline results; Toppoint provides exposure to recycling logistics and port transportation; and Algorhythm is pursuing a restructuring alongside renewable energy and AI data-center opportunities.

For speculative investors following lower-priced listed companies, the combination of clinical milestones, FDA-related industry shifts, transportation expansion, restructuring and AI infrastructure exposure could keep these four names in focus as their respective catalysts develop.

About the Companies

VivoSim Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) is a biotechnology and CRO services company developing human-relevant predictive toxicology solutions through its NAMkind 3D human liver and intestinal tissue models and VitroSense AI platform.

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and related neurological conditions, including IGC-AD1 for agitation associated with Alzheimer's dementia.

Toppoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: TOPP) provides truckload transportation and logistics services with a focus on the recycling export supply chain and port-related freight markets.

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIME) is a diversified holding company operating through businesses including Azure Energy, focused on renewable power development, and SemiCab, an AI-enabled transportation and logistics platform.

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