Douglas P Andonian Explores Fear Peace And Belonging In From Where Lions Speak An Ordinary Man's Discovery Of Peace Fear And Belonging

MENAFN - GetNews)Douglas P. Andonian announces the release of From Where Lions Speak: An Ordinary Man's Discovery of Peace, Fear, and Belonging, a moving and deeply personal memoir that takes readers into the vast African wilderness while reflecting on purpose, courage, and the meaning found in pursuing a lifelong dream.

Set among breathtaking African landscapes and fierce wildlife, From Where Lions Speak: An Ordinary Man's Discovery of Peace, Fear, and Belonging follows Andonian's journey into the bush, where encounters with lions, elephants, leopards, and the raw unpredictability of nature become more than travel experiences. They become moments of self-discovery. Through fear, reflection, and unexpected calm, the memoir reveals how stepping beyond comfort and predictability can lead to a deeper understanding of one's own self.

The book is not simply a travel memoir. It is a thoughtful reflection on growth, purpose, and belonging. Andonian presents Africa as both a physical destination and a place of inner awakening, where fear becomes real, peace becomes possible, and long-held dreams take on new meaning. As the book suggests, some dreams do not fade. They remain quietly within us until the time comes to answer them.

From Where Lions Speak: An Ordinary Man's Discovery of Peace, Fear, and Belonging was written to encourage readers to honor the dreams and desires that continue to call to them. Through his own journey, Andonian hopes to inspire others to move toward what gives them purpose, regardless of time, age, or circumstance.

Douglas P. Andonian was born and raised in a suburb of Boston, Massachusetts, the son of working-class parents who encouraged responsibility, discipline, and productivity from an early age. He began working at age twelve, delivering newspapers, cutting lawns, and shoveling snow during the winter months. His adult life was spent in the auto service and repair field, working both with his father and eventually on his own before retiring after approximately forty-two years.

Following retirement, Andonian produced two feature-length documentary films centered on World War II, further reflecting his lifelong interest in storytelling, history, and meaningful human experience.

From Where Lions Speak: An Ordinary Man's Discovery of Peace, Fear, and Belonging is the first book in a series currently being published.

Readers can learn more about Douglas P. Andonian and his work by visiting douglaspandonian and or theandoniangallery.

Global Book Network - Douglas P Andonian, Author of From Where Lions Speak