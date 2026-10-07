First-Time Buyers Aren't Gone They're Buying Differently

MENAFN - GetNews) Quad Cities homebuyers are adapting their strategies as affordability challenges reshape the path to homeownership

QUAD CITIES - OCTOBER 7, 2026 - First-time homebuyers may be making up a smaller share of the housing market, but they haven't disappeared. Instead, many are approaching homeownership with a different strategy - expanding their geographic search, focusing on monthly affordability and exploring financing options earlier in the process.

According to the National Association of REALTORS® 2026 generational trends research, first-time buyers accounted for just 21% of homebuyers, the lowest share recorded in the report. While national affordability challenges continue to affect prospective buyers, the Quad Cities market illustrates why flexibility can make a meaningful difference for those trying to purchase their first home.

Recent Redfin market data for the three-month period ending August 2026 shows substantial differences in home prices across Quad Cities communities:

Davenport: $218,355 median sale price, up 9.2% year over year; 12 median days on market

Bettendorf: $394,739 median sale price, up 7.7%; 8 median days on market

Moline: $168,339 median sale price, up 2.0%; 17 median days on market

Rock Island: $143,711 median sale price, up 2.7%; 12 median days on market

East Moline: $160,394 median sale price, down 12.1%; 11 median days on market

The difference between individual communities is particularly significant. The median sale price in Bettendorf was approximately $251,000 higher than in Rock Island during the period, demonstrating how dramatically affordability can change depending on where a buyer is willing to look within the broader Quad Cities market.

For first-time buyers, that range can create opportunities - but finding them often requires approaching the process differently.

Five Ways First-Time Buyers Are Adapting

Looking at monthly payment, not just purchase price

Rather than focusing exclusively on the price of a home, buyers are increasingly considering the complete monthly housing expense, including the mortgage payment, taxes, insurance and other costs. Understanding that number can help buyers establish a more realistic budget.

2. Expanding their geographic search

The Quad Cities offers a range of communities with significantly different price points. Buyers who are willing to consider multiple areas may find options that better align with their budget and priorities.

3. Exploring financing and down-payment assistance earlier

Some prospective buyers may assume they need a substantial amount of cash saved before they can begin the process. Talking with a qualified lender early can help buyers understand available loan programs, down-payment requirements and potential assistance programs before they begin shopping.

4. Looking beyond the purchase price when negotiating

Depending on the property and market conditions, the overall terms of an offer can matter just as much as the price. Seller-paid closing costs, inspection-related requests and other terms can all play a role in structuring a transaction that works for both parties.

5. Involving a REALTOR® and lender earlier

Buyers don't necessarily need to wait until they feel completely ready to purchase before starting conversations. Speaking with a REALTOR® and lender early can help prospective buyers understand what they can afford today, what they may need to work toward and which options may already be available.

“What we're seeing is that first-time buyers haven't necessarily given up on homeownership - they're becoming more strategic about it,” said Kyle of The Robinson Group.“They're looking at different communities, paying closer attention to their monthly payment and asking more questions about financing before they start looking at homes. In a market like the Quad Cities, being flexible about where and how you buy can open up opportunities you may not have realized were available.”

That doesn't mean buying a first home has become easy. Rising home prices, financing costs, insurance, taxes and limited inventory can all create legitimate barriers for prospective buyers. But the range of housing options throughout the Quad Cities means buyers may have more variables to work with than they realize.

For The Robinson Group powered by Epique Realty, that makes education and early planning an important part of the homebuying process.

“Every buyer's situation is different, and there isn't one community or one strategy that works for everyone,” Kyle said.“The goal is to help people understand the options in front of them so they can make an informed decision about what homeownership looks like for them.”

The changing first-time buyer market may be challenging, but the local data suggests the conversation is more nuanced than simply whether people can afford to buy. For many prospective homeowners, the question may instead be where, when and how they can approach the purchase differently.

About The Robinson Group Powered by Epique Realty

The Robinson Group powered by Epique Realty helps buyers and sellers navigate the Quad Cities real estate market with a focus on local market knowledge, education and personalized guidance. The team works with clients throughout the region to help them understand their options and make informed real estate decisions.