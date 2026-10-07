Revenue Growth Strategist Rey Perez Launches Business Leaders Of America Magazine And Podcast

MENAFN - GetNews)New media platform will spotlight entrepreneurs, founders, CEO's and business leaders while connecting business visibility with a give-back initiative supporting Influence With Love

Revenue Growth Strategist and Global Branding Expert Rey Perez has announced the launch of Business Leaders of America Magazine and Podcast, two new media platforms created to share the stories, strategies, and experiences of entrepreneurs, founders, CEO's, and business leaders from across the country.

The launch expands Perez's work in branding building, authority positioning, and business growth into a media platform focused on the people behind growing companies. Business Leaders of America will feature interviews, profiles and educational content exploring how entrepreneurs build businesses, navigate challenges, develop teams, create impact and pursue sustainable growth.

“Some of the most valuable business lessons come from hearing how another entrepreneur actually built their company, including the decisions, challenges and relationships behind the success,” said Perez.“Business Leaders of America was created to give those stories a platform and allow leaders to share what they have learned with the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

The magazine and podcast will provide multiple opportunities for business leaders to participate, including being interviewed, contributing expertise, receiving editorial consideration, and supporting the platform through sponsorship and strategic partnerships.

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Perez said the initiative is also designed around a principle that has become increasingly important across his companies: business growth and social impact do not have to be separate objectives.

As part of the launch, Business Leaders of America is introducing a Socially Conscious Business Partnership Program that will connect participating companies with opportunities to support Influence With LOVE, an initiative focused on giving back and creating positive impact.

Through the partnership program, businesses can gain visibility while contributing to a broader social mission. The initiative reflects Perez's belief that entrepreneurs can use their companies, resources, and influence not only to generate revenue, but also to strengthen communities and support meaningful causes.

“We want to recognize leaders not simply for what they earn, but also for what they contribute,” Perez said.“Entrepreneurs have an incredible ability to create jobs, opportunities and change. Our goal is to build a community where business growth, influence and giving back can work together.”

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The new media platform is a natural extension of Perez's work as a Revenue Growth Strategist and Global Branding Expert. Through Team Rey Perez, he works with entrepreneurs and founder-led businesses on revenue strategy, brand development, marketing and authority positioning.

Perez has also spent years creating live business events and networking experiences designed to connect entrepreneurs with education, relationships and opportunities for collaboration. Business Leaders of America brings those conversations into an ongoing print, digital and podcast format capable of reaching audiences beyond the events themselves.

Rather than focusing exclusively on company size or financial success, the platform will explore the broader journey of leadership, including the decisions that shaped a company, lessons learned from setbacks, strategies that generated growth and the ways business owners are using their influence to serve others.

Business Leaders of America will accept applications and nominations for entrepreneurs and business leaders interested in being considered for upcoming magazine features and podcast interviews. The publication will also offer contributor and sponsorship opportunities for organizations seeking to participate in the growing business community.

The magazine and podcast are expected to feature founders, CEO's and entrepreneurs from a range of industries and stages of growth, creating a collection of practical business perspectives while introducing audiences to the people and stories behind emerging and established companies.

For Perez, the launch represents a larger vision for what business media can accomplish.

“Visibility has greater value when you use it for something bigger than yourself,” Perez said.“We want Business Leaders of America to celebrate business success while encouraging leaders to use their voice, resources, and influence to create an impact that extends beyond their company.”

About Rey Perez

Rey Perez is a Revenue Growth Strategist and Global Branding Expert who works with entrepreneurs and founder-led companies to identify growth opportunities, strengthen market positioning and develop strategies designed to increase revenue and brand authority. He is the founder of Team Rey Perez and creator of business education, branding, media and live-event initiatives serving entrepreneurs and business leaders.