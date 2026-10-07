George Mcreynolds Founder Of Mcreynolds & Company Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast Discussing Inflation And Safety Jaws

TELFORD, PA - October 7, 2026 - George McReynolds discussing inflation and safety jaws

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:

In this episode of Influential Entrepreneurs, Mike Saunders, the Authority Positioning Coach, had the pleasure of welcoming back George McReynolds, founder of McReynolds and Company. Delved into the intricate topic of inflation and the concept of safety jaws, exploring how these financial elements can impact retirement planning.

Investing Beats Inflation; Safety Costs

In today's economic landscape, the concept of inflation has become a significant concern for individuals planning for retirement and managing their finances. As discussed in a recent podcast featuring George McReynolds, founder of McReynolds and Company, the relationship between inflation and investment strategies is crucial for long-term financial health. The overarching message is clear: investing in stocks and other growth-oriented assets is essential for beating inflation, while an excessive focus on safety can prove to be an expensive misstep.

Inflation, at its core, refers to the general increase in prices and the corresponding decrease in the purchasing power of money. McReynolds illustrates this concept with a simple yet profound example: a dollar today will buy significantly less in the future if inflation persists. Even at a seemingly manageable inflation rate of 3%, the cumulative effect can be staggering. According to a study by Jeremy Siegel from the Wharton School, over a span of 24 years, a 3% inflation rate can effectively halve the value of one's income or double the cost of living. This reality underscores the importance of proactive financial planning and investment.

The traditional wisdom of prioritizing safety in retirement planning often leads individuals to seek low-risk investments, such as bonds or cash reserves. However, McReynolds warns that this mindset can be detrimental, particularly in an inflationary environment. For instance, if one were to retire in early 2021 and rely solely on a fixed pension without any cost-of-living adjustments, they would have seen a 25% decrease in their purchasing power by 2025. This decline would have occurred unnoticed, highlighting the insidious nature of inflation.

McReynolds emphasizes that the only effective way to combat inflation is through investing in solid companies and stocks. While the stock market can be volatile in the short term, history shows that it has outperformed other asset classes over the long haul. The average return on stocks, adjusted for inflation, hovers around 6.5% to 7%. In contrast, the returns on bonds and even gold, often viewed as safe havens, have not kept pace with inflation. For example, in 2022, bonds underperformed stocks, further illustrating the risks associated with a safety-first approach.

To navigate the complexities of inflation and investment, McReynolds advocates for a balanced strategy that incorporates a“three-bucket approach.” This strategy divides assets into three categories: safety, growth, and income. By maintaining a safety bucket that covers two to four years of living expenses, retirees can avoid the need to sell stocks during market downturns. This approach allows them to ride out volatility while still benefiting from the long-term growth potential of equities.

The crux of McReynolds' argument is that while safety may provide short-term comfort, it often comes at a steep cost. Individuals who prioritize safety over growth risk falling behind as inflation erodes their purchasing power. In contrast, by embracing a well-thought-out investment strategy, individuals can safeguard their financial future against the ravages of inflation.

In conclusion, the podcast featuring George McReynolds serves as a timely reminder of the importance of investing in the face of inflation. The interplay between safety and growth is critical for anyone looking to secure their financial future. While the allure of safety is understandable, it is vital to recognize that true financial security lies in making informed investment choices that can withstand the test of time and inflation. By adopting a balanced approach and prioritizing growth, individuals can effectively navigate the complexities of the financial landscape and ensure their purchasing power remains intact for years to come.

George shared:“Safety is the most expensive word in retirement, if you're really trying to focus on short-term safety, your money is not going to keep up with inflation. Even over 10 years at 3 percent, that will knock your income or your cost of living will have to have to grow by almost a third. And that's just in 10 years.“

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About George McReynolds

George McReynolds, CFP® is a veteran wealth manager, tax strategist, and best-selling author who has spent four decades at the intersection of money, taxes, and real-world decision-making.

After leaving public safety in 1985, George entered banking, where his early grounding in tax fundamentals made him a natural fit for working with business owners and affluent borrowers. He became a go-to resource within private banking circles, earning what he describes as a“ringside seat” to how wealthy families actually manage - and mismanage - money.

In 1994, after discovering The Great Boom Ahead by Harry Dent, George returned to school to earn his Certified Financial Planner designation. Around the same time, he opened a tax preparation practice and worked inside a high-volume tax firm preparing blue-collar returns under intense time pressure. Then followed a CPA firm serving business owners and high-net-worth families. That experience gave him an unusually broad view of the tax system - from the simplest returns to the most complex.

After passing the CFP® board exam, George was recruited to a prestigious investment firm on Philadelphia's Main Line. Soon after, he launched a comprehensive financial planning program inside the credit union of a major pharmaceutical company, where he helped more than a thousand pharma employees and retirees navigate retirement, taxes, stock compensation, and benefit decisions.

In 2001, George published his first book, Prosperity by Design, and became an independent advisor. Since then, he has authored or contributed to multiple books, including The Longevity Trap, Defuse the Tax Bomb, Uncle Joe's Gems, The Pension Shield Option, Stop, DROP and Roll, Retire Abundantly, and Expert Stories and he wrote the foreword to The New Holistic Retirement, and 9 Money Mistakes Doctors Make.

George has spoken internationally at venues including Oxford University, the Royal Society of Medicine, the London Stock Exchange, the Harvard Club of Boston, and the FBI National Academy Association. He has been featured in CNN, the Financial Times, Yahoo! Finance, Business Insider, and Philadelphia Life magazine.

Defuse the Tax Bomb distills the framework George developed after watching too many successful families lose hundreds of thousands of dollars to taxes they never saw coming - not because they made bad decisions, but because no one showed them how the system actually works over time.

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Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial, registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC

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