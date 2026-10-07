Two Children's Books By Award-Winning Author Lisa M. Pritchard Earn Mom's Choice Awards® Gold Honors

MENAFN - GetNews) Dirt Dog & Friends titles recognized as the growing children's literacy brand expands its books, free educational games, and resources for families and educators

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. - October 7, 2026 - Two books in author and educator Lisa M. Pritchard's Dirt Dog & Friends series have earned Mom's Choice Awards® Gold honors, recognizing them among outstanding family-friendly products for children and families.

Dirt Dog Invites Prissy Poodle to the Prom and Tiny Tot Tiger Says Happy Birthday, America! are picture books for children ages 4–8 set in the welcoming community of Friendship Falls. Through engaging characters and age-appropriate stories, the series encourages kindness, friendship, courage, inclusion, gratitude, patriotism, perseverance, and respect for others.

The Mom's Choice Awards® evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. Its evaluation process considers numerous elements, including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost. The recognition is especially meaningful to Pritchard, whose background as an educator and literacy advocate has shaped the mission behind Dirt Dog & Friends.

“As a former educator, I know that helping children become confident readers takes more than simply putting a book in their hands,” Pritchard said.“Children need stories that capture their interest, opportunities to practice what they are learning, and adults who encourage them along the way. My hope for Dirt Dog & Friends is to bring those pieces together through books children enjoy, literacy games that make practice fun, and practical resources for the parents and educators helping them grow.”

“We are happy to award deserving books like Tiny Tot Tiger Says Happy Birthday, America!,” said Dawn Matheson, CEO, Mom's Choice Awards.“Our panel of judges really felt this book merited a place on our list of the best in family-friendly products that parents and educators can feel confident in using.”

Mom's Choice recognition adds to a growing list of honors for the series. Dirt Dog Invites Prissy Poodle to the Prom was recently named the 2026 AWSA Golden Scroll Children's Book of the Year and has received additional national recognition.

The awards come as Dirt Dog & Friends continues to grow. Two additional picture books are in development, and the Dirt Dog & Friends website currently offers four free interactive educational games, including literacy-focused games that reinforce early reading skills with more planned, along with resources for parents and educators.

About Dirt Dog & Friends and Lisa M. Pritchard

Dirt Dog & Friends is an award-winning children's book and literacy brand created by author, educator, and literacy advocate Lisa M. Pritchard for children ages 4–8. Set in Friendship Falls, the series combines engaging stories with positive, character-building themes while supporting Pritchard's larger mission of encouraging childhood literacy.

Pritchard is a former Teacher of the Year who served on county and state literacy teams and led educator workshops. She holds a master's degree in education from NC State University and is Speak Up speaker-certified.

Additional information, free literacy games, and resources for parents and educators are available on the Dirt Dog & Friends website.

About the Mom's Choice Awards®

The Mom's Choice Awards® evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than sixty countries.

Around the world, parents, educators, retailers, and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families.