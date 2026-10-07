JKHTS Catering Highlights Event Catering Opportunities As Thailand Targets THB 163 Billion MICE Economy

Bangkok, Thailand - October 07, 2026 - JKHTS Catering, a Bangkok-based provider of event catering services, is highlighting the opportunities emerging for Thailand's catering and hospitality sectors as the country targets continued growth in meetings, conventions, exhibitions and other business events during 2026.

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) is targeting approximately 29.4 million MICE travellers and THB 163 billion in revenue in 2026, representing a targeted 10% increase for the sector. Of the projected revenue, THB 92 billion is expected to come from domestic travellers and THB 71 billion from international visitors.

MICE stands for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions. It refers to the business-events economy surrounding corporate meetings, incentive travel, conferences, trade shows, exhibitions, seminars and other organised professional gatherings. Beyond venues themselves, MICE activity generates spending across accommodation, transportation, food, catering and other supporting services.

For event catering providers, the connection is particularly direct. Corporate meetings may require snack boxes, refreshments or individually prepared meals, while conferences, exhibitions, networking functions and company celebrations can require buffet or cocktail catering for substantially larger groups.

“Every business event has different requirements, from the number of guests and venue to serving times, menu format and budget. A successful catering setup needs to fit into the event schedule rather than disrupt it, particularly for meetings, seminars and corporate functions where timing is important.” - said the company's representative.

Thailand's current exhibition activity demonstrates the scale of this wider ecosystem. TCEB's exhibition database recorded 12 exhibitions in September 2026, involving 1,065 exhibitors and more than 34,000 visitors across four venues.

For Bangkok businesses, this creates demand for catering that can be delivered directly to offices, conference facilities, exhibition spaces and private venues. Rather than relying on a single service format, organisers can select catering according to the size and structure of an event.

JKHTS Catering provides buffet catering, cocktail catering, snack boxes and boxed meals for corporate and private events throughout Bangkok and surrounding areas. Its services can accommodate smaller gatherings of approximately 20–50 people as well as events involving 100–500 guests or more, depending on the selected catering format and requirements.

Menu options start from approximately THB 50, allowing organisers to adjust food quantities, menu selections and serving formats according to guest numbers and available budgets. This flexibility makes the service applicable to meetings and training sessions as well as seminars, company parties, weddings, merit-making ceremonies and larger organised events.

The opportunity also sits within a substantial domestic foodservice market. Thailand's foodservice sector reached approximately THB 1.015 trillion in 2025, according to figures reported by go citing Deloitte research, with the market recording year-over-year growth of 4.1%.

For JKHTS Catering, Thailand's expanding business-events economy highlights how catering increasingly forms part of the wider event-planning process. Different occasions require different approaches to portioning, presentation, serving time and logistics, particularly when food must be prepared for large groups away from a restaurant environment.

As Thailand works toward its THB 163 billion MICE revenue target, corporate catering, event catering and related hospitality services are positioned to play a supporting role in the meetings, exhibitions and organised events that contribute to the country's wider business-events economy.

About JKHTS Catering

JKHTS Catering is a Bangkok-based catering provider serving corporate and private events throughout Bangkok and surrounding areas. The company provides buffet catering, cocktail catering, snack boxes and boxed meals for meetings, seminars, exhibitions, company functions, weddings, parties and other special occasions. JKHTS Catering supports both small and large events with flexible menu and service options.