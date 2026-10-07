Gabby Press Earns 5-Star Review From Literary Titan For Book About The Dangers Of Corporate AI

MENAFN - GetNews)Literary Titan Says Rebellion to Tyrants“connects technological governance to moral responsibility and civic trust.”

Literary Titan, a professional service organization of editors, writers, and professors, issued a 5-star review of Rebellion to Tyrants Is Obedience to God: Ending the Danger of the Corporate AI Surveillance Machine, by Laurie Thomas Vass. (Gabby Press, September 2026).

Vass explains that the danger to citizen liberty of corporate AI is both in the unregulated, uncontrolled deployment of the technology, itself, plus the danger of the technology fusing power with corrupt agents of government.

“The technology itself is amoral” said Vass,“because the technology cannot choose between good and evil. If the rogue technology escapes human control, and falls into the hands of immoral agents, then the technology becomes a totalitarian tyranny over human liberty, much like the police surveillance system in China.”

Vass explains how metro economic regions must continually create economic growth in order to outrun the dangers of corporate AI.

She argues that metro regions must begin thinking of themselves as a technology innovation growth business, whose business mission is high rates of capital investment in new technology ventures that stimulate economic growth.

Literary Titan asked Vass why she connects AI governance to questions of individual liberty and self-government.

Vass replied,“I trace the 3000 year Western Civilization ethical framework of individual trust and fair dealing among citizens to the principles of liberty and self-government of George Mason and Thomas Jefferson.”

“The Western Civilization ethical basis of self-government, in a representative republic, is to treat other citizens as you would wish to be treated,” she added

“Over the long term, in our new regional economic development model, we expect to see greater rates of capital investment in new small technology ventures that have the potential to grow into large corporations,” said Vass.

“The technology company model we have in mind is SAS Institute, in Cary, N. C.,” she added,“which started out as 4 N. C. State students and staff, who created, what is now, the largest private corporation in the world.”

In a new internet book distribution system, pioneered by Ingram Spark, the publisher of Gabby Press books, the book is available to buy, directly from the Gabby Press website, which offers a 10% discount over the internet retail price.

About Literary Titan:

Literary Titan provides unbiased, informative, and engaging book reviews that help authors and readers make connections. Our professional reviewers are united by a passion for the written word. We are proud to work with authors around the world, helping them promote their books and connect with readers.

About Gabby Press:

Gabby Press is the imprint publisher of 16 books written by Laurie Thomas Vass. Gabby Press books are about the topic of American citizen sovereignty that puts power back into the hands of citizens who want to control their own destiny.

About Laurie Thomas Vass:

Vass is the inventor of a patented research method for selecting technology stocks, [U.S. Patent No. 7,251,627, issued July 31, 2007], based on her theory of technology evolution. ( )

Vass was included in Peter Tanous's The Wealth Equation (1999), among 100 of the top investment managers in the world.

Before the global SSRN research platform discontinued its author rankings, in July 2026, Vass was ranked in the top 0.1% of approximately 2.5 million authors, worldwide, by author downloads and views.