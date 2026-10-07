The Kult LA, A Downtown Los Angeles Event Venue, Announces Upcoming K-Pop Halloween Experience

MENAFN - GetNews)The Kult LA's rooftop event space in Downtown Los Angeles features stylish lounge seating, vibrant decor, and an outdoor setting for private parties, corporate events, and special celebrations. The multi-level DTLA event space, featuring a theater, lounge, and rooftop, welcomes private parties, weddings, corporate events, and live entertainment, with a family-friendly K-pop event scheduled for October 18.

LOS ANGELES, CA - October 7, 2026 - The Kult LA, a versatile event venue in Downtown Los Angeles, is preparing to welcome guests for K-POP: Save the Show, a family-friendly Halloween-themed entertainment experience scheduled for Sunday, October 18, 2026. Located at 251 S. Main Street, The Kult LA continues to bring live performances, cultural celebrations, and private events to the heart of DTLA.

Combining a professional theater, elevated lounge, and rooftop terrace overlooking Downtown Los Angeles, The Kult LA provides an adaptable event space for weddings, birthday parties, corporate gatherings, film screenings, concerts, and private celebrations.

K-Pop Halloween Event Coming to Downtown Los Angeles

On October 18, The Kult LA will host K-POP: Save the Show, an interactive entertainment experience featuring live K-pop performances, a Halloween adventure, a children's dance party, and themed activities.

The event program includes live entertainment, meet-and-greet photo opportunities, autographs, costume and dance contests with prizes, sweets, and balloons.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m., with the event scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Guests interested in attending can learn more and purchase tickets through the official event page:

A Unique Event Venue in Downtown Los Angeles for Every Occasion

Beyond public entertainment, The Kult LA offers an alternative to traditional event halls and banquet spaces.

Situated in a historic Downtown Los Angeles building approximately 100 years old, the venue opened in 2024 to create a flexible environment for celebrations, creative productions, and professional gatherings.

The venue features three distinct spaces:

- The Theater: A cinematic setting featuring a projection screen measuring up to 30 feet, THX-certified audio, a stage, and a green room, suitable for film screenings, presentations, performances, and premieres.

- The Lounge: An adaptable indoor space for receptions, networking events, private parties, and social gatherings.

- The Rooftop Terrace: An outdoor event space with Downtown Los Angeles views, suitable for weddings, cocktail receptions, photoshoots, and celebrations.

Each area can support different event formats, allowing organizers to build an experience around their specific needs.

Private Parties, Weddings, and Corporate Event Rentals in DTLA

As demand for distinctive event experiences continues, The Kult LA offers event planners an adaptable venue for a variety of occasions.

Couples searching for a rooftop wedding venue in Downtown Los Angeles can explore options for outdoor ceremonies and indoor receptions.

Businesses planning corporate gatherings, networking events, product launches, or brand activations can take advantage of the venue's presentation capabilities and adaptable layout.

Private hosts can also arrange birthdays, graduation parties, anniversaries, and celebrations, while filmmakers and production teams can explore the theater for premieres, screenings, and other creative events.

The Kult LA has previously hosted events associated with the MiraLA Film Festival, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and the mitú × Walmart Filmmaker Mentorship Program.

Book an Event Space in Downtown Los Angeles

Located at 251 S. Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012, The Kult LA welcomes inquiries from individuals, businesses, event organizers, and creative professionals seeking an event venue in DTLA.

Prospective hosts can request a venue tour, explore the theater, lounge, and rooftop, or inquire about private event rentals by visiting:

About The Kult LA

The Kult LA is a multi-level event venue located in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Established in 2024, the venue combines a cinematic theater, an elevated lounge, and a rooftop terrace to accommodate weddings, private parties, corporate events, concerts, film screenings, and creative productions.