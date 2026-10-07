The Amazon Fall Prime Day Staples Everyone Is Buying Inspired By Vanessa Hudgens' Daily Wardrobe

NEW YORK, NY - October 7 , 2026 - If your autumn wardrobe needs a cozy upgrade without breaking the bank, Amazon's Fall Prime Day is serving up the ultimate fashion shortcut. Vanessa Hudgens, who officially joined forces with EKOUAER as a EKOUAER Brand Frien back in July, is highlighting the knit pieces leading the brand's massive 11th Anniversary celebration this October.

With autumn weather settling in, Hudgens' approach to fall dressing centers around effortless knitwear that bridges the gap between stay-at-home comfort and out-and-about style.

"I love pieces that feel effortless but still put together," says Hudgens. "Everything in the collection can be dressed up or down depending on where the day takes you, which is exactly how I want to dress right now."

Top 2 Hero Items to Add to Your Amazon Fall Prime Day Cart:

1. The Ultimate Cozy Set: The Ekouaer Sweater Pleated Loungewear Outfi. This set combines a chic long-sleeve sweater with flowing pleated pants. It gives an instantly polished, high-fashion silhouette whether you're working from home or heading out for brunch.

2. The Classic Luxe Staple: The Ekouaer Classic Button-Down Long Satin Silk Pajama Set. A timeless silky long-sleeve and long-pants set with contrast piping. Soft, breathable, and versatile enough to wear while lounging at home or styled as a chic button-down top with denim for a modern streetwear look.

"I love being able to take the same piece and completely change the feeling of it depending on how I style it," Hudgens notes.

With EKOUAER marking 11 years as an Amazon fashion favorite, these Hudgens-approved hero sets are expected to be among the highest-demand apparel deals of Fall Prime Day.

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a premier global brand dedicated to providing high-quality, comfortable, and stylish sleepwear, loungewear, and lifestyle apparel. Combining thoughtful design with premium materials, EKOUAER aims to bring effortless elegance, relaxation, and confidence to everyday life for consumers around the world.