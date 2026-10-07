NEW YORK, NY - October 7, 2026 - Premier home-lifestyle and sleepwear brand EKOUAER has revealed its primary product focus for Amazon Fall Prime Day, featuring curated knitwear and loungewear selections endorsed by actress and brand partner Vanessa Hudgens. Coinciding with EKOUAER's 11th-anniversary celebration, the campaign spotlights multi-scenario apparel engineered to bridge indoor domestic relaxation with casual public street style.

Retail market indicators within the digital apparel space show an expanding consumer focus on versatile knitwear capsule systems during major seasonal sales events. Modern female demographics-particularly those balancing family, career, and personal routines-are prioritizing soft-touch, high-recovery textile formulations capable of transitioning seamlessly across variable daily schedules without sacrificing aesthetic structure.

"The core focus of autumn dressing centers on achieving effortless versatility without compromising structural poise," stated brand partner Vanessa Hudgens regarding her curated Fall Prime Day selections. "Garments engineered for multi-scenario adaptability allow for seamless styling transitions throughout the day, supporting both relaxed domestic routines and elevated daily transit."

Material Architecture & Core Capsule Highlights

The 11th-anniversary Fall Prime Day collection establishes functional performance benchmarks across two hero product categories:



Ekouaer Sweater Pleated Loungewear Outfit: Formulated from a soft-touch, high-recovery knit matrix, this ensemble integrates a long-sleeve sweater paired with fluid pleated trousers. Designed to combine a structured, high-fashion silhouette with the cutaneous flexibility of homewear, the set functions as integrated loungewear or separate standalone pieces for daily travel and social gatherings. Ekouaer Classic Button-Down Long Satin Silk Pajama Set: Constructed from a high-density synthetic silk weave with contrast piping, this classic long-sleeve and long-pants set offers low cutaneous friction and active breathability. Engineered with an adaptable silhouette, the tailored button-down top can be worn for indoor relaxation or paired with structured denim for contemporary street styling.

Supply Chain Integration and Event Fulfillment

The global distribution of EKOUAER's 11th-anniversary Fall Prime Day collection is fully supported by the brand's digital supply chain and e-commerce fulfillment infrastructure. Complete size, color, and fit matrices across all featured lines are currently available via EKOUAER's official direct-to-consumer (DTC) digital storefront and primary Amazon retail distribution portals for immediate global dispatch during the promotional window.

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a premier global brand dedicated to providing high-quality, comfortable, and stylish sleepwear, loungewear, and lifestyle apparel. Combining thoughtful design with premium materials, EKOUAER aims to bring effortless elegance, relaxation, and confidence to everyday life for consumers around the world.