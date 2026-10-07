Kristine Mirelle Launches AI Cloning Training That Turns One Skill Into A Complete Content And Ad System

MENAFN - GetNews)Built for business owners who need consistent visibility but can't afford to live on camera, the program draws on a track record of 70M+ views and campaigns for clients including ClickFunnels and The Life Coach School.

Kristine Mirelle, AI video educator and founder of Laugh My Ads Off, is opening enrollment for a coaching and implementation program that teaches entrepreneurs how to build an AI clone of themselves, then use that clone to produce marketing content and video ads that actually perform on Meta and TikTok.

The program is available now at kristinemirelleai.

The Problem It Solves Most business owners don't have a content problem. They have a production problem. A wealth advisor who shows up consistently on video builds trust faster than one who doesn't. A therapist with an active social presence attracts clients a therapist without one never reaches. The visibility is valuable. The filming, scripting, and editing that makes visibility possible is the part that keeps getting skipped.

AI cloning removes that bottleneck. Instead of blocking off hours to film, a business owner can feed their voice, language, and knowledge into an AI system and let it handle the production layer. The result is content that sounds and looks like them, published at a pace they couldn't sustain manually.

That's the straightforward version. The harder part, and the part most courses don't cover, is what happens after the clone exists. A technically accurate AI clone that produces dull content doesn't move a cold audience. Kristine Mirelle's training addresses both sides: how to build an AI clone that captures a person's real voice, and then how to make that clone's output worth watching. Why This Educator Has Credibility Here

Kristine Mirelle didn't start as an AI specialist. She started as someone who had to figure out how to build an audience and generate sales from content, under real pressure, with no margin for error.

She's since accumulated over 70 million views online, built a social following of more than 250,000, and produced AI-assisted ad campaigns for organizations including ClickFunnels, The Life Coach School, solar lead generation companies, and insurance providers. She's a two-time ClickFunnels Two Comma Club award holder, has spoken at Funnel Hacking Live in both 2022 and 2024, and delivered an international keynote at Rainmaker Live in London. She also serves on the board of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards and runs the Music Hustler program for independent artists.

That background matters because the skill she's teaching isn't theoretical. The AI video production methods covered in this program are the same ones she's applied across real campaigns for real clients. When she explains why a particular script structure converts on paid traffic, it's because she's tested it, not because she studied it.

What the Training Covers The program works from creation through to monetization. Participants learn to build a functional AI clone, produce video ads that hold attention on short-form platforms, and develop the editorial judgment to know when AI output is working and when it needs correction. For entrepreneurs who want to go further, the program also covers how to offer AI video advertising as a paid service to other businesses. That path exists because the skill set has real commercial value outside of a person's own brand. A business owner who can produce effective AI video ads has something other companies will pay for.

One thing worth saying plainly: this isn't a system you set up once and ignore. AI-generated content still requires someone in the loop making decisions about messaging, tone, and what actually represents the brand well. Entrepreneurs who want to hand everything off entirely and disengage from their content won't get strong results. The program is built for people who want to stay strategically involved but stop doing every hour of physical production work themselves.

Who This Is For The training fits best for coaches, realtors, consultants, authors, therapists, and other service providers whose businesses grow when they're consistently visible but who don't have the time or the appetite to personally film content on a daily or weekly basis. It's also a fit for entrepreneurs who want to add AI video advertising as a revenue stream and need a proven system to do it.

Prospective students can review documented client outcomes and access a free training on the core methodology before enrolling.

About Kristine Mirelle

Kristine Mirelle is an AI video educator, ad creator, and entrepreneur with 70M+ views and 250K+ social followers earned through content-driven marketing. She founded Laugh My Ads Off and has produced AI-assisted campaigns for ClickFunnels, The Life Coach School, and companies in the solar and insurance sectors. She has spoken at Funnel Hacking Live 2022 and 2024 and delivered an international keynote at Rainmaker Live in London. She serves on the board of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards and runs the Music Hustler program. Her coaching program teaches entrepreneurs how to build, deploy, and monetize AI video content without relying on a production team or filming every asset themselves.