Jonathan Quick's The Podcast Bible Hits #1 On Amazon's Hot New Releases Chart In Nonprofit Marketing & Communications

MENAFN - GetNews) New book gives entrepreneurs, nonprofits, ministries, creators and brands a practical system for launching a podcast, building authority and turning one show into a full content machine.

Kenai, United States - October 07, 2026 - Jonathan Quick, #1 iTunes podcast host, #1 Amazon bestselling author, award-winning marketer and founder of PodGrowth, has released The Podcast Bible: The Simple System That Turns One Podcast Into a Brand-Building Content Machine.

The book is already a #1 Amazon Hot New Release in Nonprofit Marketing & Communications and is now available on Amazon at . Readers can also learn more at .

The Podcast Bible is always free to read for Kindle Unlimited subscribers. Quick is also running a special free Kindle promotion from October 6-10, with no Kindle Unlimited subscription required. Readers can download the book free during that window for themselves or for a friend who has always wanted to start a podcast.

The Podcast Bible is written for business owners, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, ministries, coaches, consultants, creators and brands that want to start a podcast without overthinking the gear, studio, budget or perfect launch. Quick's central message is simple: “Perfect is the killer. Press record.”

Drawing from his experience hosting around 600 podcast episodes, producing and marketing around 800 episodes, helping create #1 podcasts in countries around the world, and turning his own podcast episodes into two #1 Amazon bestselling books, Quick gives readers a step-by-step podcast launch and growth system.

The book walks readers through how to find the podcast already hiding inside their brand, launch a show in seven days, book guests, record simple conversations, publish across major podcast platforms, turn one episode into reels, blog posts, emails and social content, and eventually transform podcast episodes into a book.

“Most people think they need a perfect studio, expensive equipment or a huge audience before they launch a podcast,” said Quick. “They don't. They need a niche, a microphone, something worth saying and the willingness to press record before it feels perfect.”

The Podcast Bible also addresses one of the biggest shifts in modern content marketing: artificial intelligence. Quick explains how AI podcast tools can help brands turn a single 30- to 40-minute conversation into a full content engine, including short-form video clips, podcast descriptions, blog posts, social media content and book chapters.

For readers searching for help with podcast production, podcast marketing, podcast growth, content strategy, guest booking, AI podcast workflows, video podcast creation, brand authority, nonprofit marketing, business storytelling and Amazon book launches, The Podcast Bible offers a direct and practical system.

The book is especially built for people who already have a business, cause, ministry, nonprofit, local brand, consulting practice, coaching offer or niche audience and want to build trust through long-form conversations.

Readers can buy The Podcast Bible on Amazon at . From October 6-10, the Kindle edition is free with no Kindle Unlimited subscription required.

More information is available at .

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Quick is a #1 iTunes podcast host, #1 Amazon bestselling author, award-winning marketer and podcast producer. He has hosted around 600 podcast episodes, produced and marketed around 800 episodes, and helped create, produce and promote #1 podcasts in countries around the world. He hosts Stories Worth Hearing and The Northern Ledger. Through Empire Consulting and PodGrowth, he helps brands, businesses and organizations launch, produce and grow podcasts that build authority, trust and long-term content value.