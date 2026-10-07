Ambrosia Belle Cosmetics Brings Its Message Of Childhood Confidence To Global Millionaires Success Summit

MENAFN - GetNews) Founder Nikki Fairclough-Dunn to Connect With Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders at October Event in Orlando.

Orlando, FL, USA - October 7, 2026 - Ambrosia Belle Cosmetics will bring a different perspective on building a legacy to the Global Millionaires Success Summit & Awards Show, October 22-25, 2026, in Orlando. As an official sponsor, founder Nikki Fairclough-Dunn will share how her company uses imaginative play to help children develop confidence and creativity; qualities she believes can shape the next generation of leaders.

Hosted by renowned business strategist Bill Walsh, the four-day summit will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, executives, and thought leaders from around the world for an unforgettable experience centered on business growth, strategic partnerships, wealth creation, and legacy.

This year's featured lineup includes legendary sports agent Leigh Steinberg, Grammy Award-winning musician Sir Earl Toon of Kool & The Gang, former Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, tax strategist Courtney Epps, and other influential leaders who have built world-class brands and businesses.

As an official event sponsor, Ambrosia Belle Cosmetics is bringing its message of confidence, creativity, and purposeful entrepreneurship to an audience dedicated to making a lasting impact.

"Confidence begins in childhood," said Nikki Fairclough-Dunn, founder of Ambrosia Belle Cosmetics. "Our products encourage imagination, creativity, and joyful self-expression while giving parents peace of mind. I'm honored to support an event that empowers entrepreneurs to dream bigger, build stronger businesses, and create legacies that inspire the next generation."

Founded on the belief that childhood should be filled with wonder and imagination, Ambrosia Belle Cosmetics designs kid-friendly makeup kits and lip gloss collections made with washable, child-safe formulas created specifically for pretend play. Every product is thoughtfully designed to help children express themselves while encouraging confidence, creativity, and unforgettable family memories.

More than cosmetics, Ambrosia Belle celebrates childhood magic.

Whether it's tea parties, princess adventures, birthday celebrations, or everyday imaginative play, the company believes dress-up isn't about looking older-it's about building confidence through creativity.

The Global Millionaires Success Summit has earned a reputation as one of the nation's premier networking and educational events, offering attendees access to world-class speakers, high-level business strategies, powerful connections, and practical insights designed to accelerate success.

With entrepreneurs, investors, athletes, and business owners attending from across the globe, the summit creates an environment where relationships become partnerships and ideas become opportunities.

"Being surrounded by visionary leaders who are committed to growth and service is incredibly inspiring," Fairclough-Dunn added. "We're excited to introduce Ambrosia Belle to this remarkable community while supporting an event that encourages innovation, leadership, and meaningful impact."

The Global Millionaires Success Summit & Awards Show will be held October 22-25, 2026, at the Wyndham Grand Resort in Orlando, Florida.

For event information and registration, visit: GlobalMillionairesSummit

About Ambrosia Belle Cosmetics

Ambrosia Belle Cosmetics meets international children's toy standards (CPSIA, CPC, ASTM safety certificates) and creates kid-friendly makeup kits and lip gloss collections that inspire imagination, confidence, and creativity. Designed specifically for children's pretend play, each product features washable, child-friendly formulas that let kids express themselves while giving parents peace of mind. Ambrosia Belle believes childhood should be filled with joyful moments, imaginative adventures, and confidence that lasts a lifetime. ( )