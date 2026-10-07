Christian D. Evans Releases New Book“Forged For Greatness,” Offering A Practical Roadmap For Purposeful Leadership And Character

MENAFN - GetNews)Author, investor, and social impact leader Christian D. Evans today announced the official release of his latest book, Forge for Greatness: A Man's Path to Winning, Power & Greatness, now available nationwide in paperback. The book delivers a direct, disciplined framework designed to help men confront personal limitations, build unshakeable character, and lead with purpose in their business, family, and public lives.

Built around seven core pillars-humility, identity, trust, integrity, love, wisdom, standing, and power-Forged for Greatness challenges readers to move past passive intentions and adopt repeated choices grounded in accountability and conviction. Evans draws from his background in private capital and conservative leadership to offer a structured guide for carrying influence and power.

"You do not become a better man by accident; you become one by repeated choices, discipline, and staying in the fire long enough for it to do its work," said Evans. "This book was written to challenge the way men think, confront the lies they tell themselves, and equip them to carry respect, trust, and power without destroying them."

In addition to his authorial work, Evans serves as CEO of Pax Fortis Family Office, a private investment platform focused on long-term value creation, and Chairman of the Board of LFG America, a social impact organization dedicated to economic freedom, anti-human trafficking efforts, and community advocacy. Through his writing and leadership initiatives, Evans continues to advise founders, mentor leaders, and advance strategies that strengthen American enterprise and civic life.

Forged for Greatness: A Man's Path to Winning, Power & Greatness is available in paperback and can be ordered online via Amazon and major online booksellers.

About Christian D. Evans

Christian D. Evans is an author, investor, and social impact leader driven by conviction, discipline, and legacy-driven leadership. He serves as CEO of Pax Fortis Family Office, directing private equity deals and strategic investments, and serves as Chairman of the Board for LFG America. To learn more about his initiatives and philanthropic work, visit lfgamerica.