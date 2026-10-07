Korea Drew 2 Million Foreign Patients In 2025. In Myeongdong, Beauty Z Clinic Fits A Skin Treatment Into A Weekend In Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea - October 7, 2026 - South Korea received 2.01 million foreign patients in 2025, the first year the total passed two million, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. Dermatology accounted for 62.9 percent of them. China was the largest source country, with patient numbers up 137.5 percent from 2024, and 87.2 percent of all foreign patients were treated in Seoul.

Many of those visitors have only a few days in the city, and a weekend may be the only time they can fit in a clinic visit. Beauty Z Clinic, a dermatology clinic in Myeongdong, sees patients on Saturdays and Sundays as well as on weekdays. It is about a 10-minute walk from the Myeongdong shopping streets and about 50 meters from Exit 6 of Euljiro 1-ga Station on Subway Line 2. The clinic is open Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 20:00, Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 to 19:00, and on public holidays from 10:00 to 20:00.

Several treatments are short enough to schedule around a day of sightseeing. According to the clinic's treatment guides, a PicoHi laser toning session takes about five minutes, and Genesis and Excel V Plus laser sessions take about ten minutes; patients can return to daily activities right after treatment and can wash their face and wear makeup the same day. Mild redness or a warm sensation may appear and usually settles soon. Rejuran HB and SkinVive skin booster treatments take about 15 minutes, not including anesthesia. Small bumps at the injection points usually settle within two to three hours but can last one to two days, and washing and makeup can resume from the next day. SkinVive by Juvederm is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to improve skin smoothness of the cheeks. Results and recovery vary by individual.

Every treatment begins with a customized consultation. Patients can choose to consult with Medical Director Dr. Yein Park or with a consultation manager, and there is no additional charge for choosing a doctor. A Chinese interpreter is on staff, and visitors can consult and book in advance through WeChat (ID: beautyonmd) or simply walk in. International and local patients pay the same prices, multi-session packages purchased by international patients have no expiration date, and payment is accepted by Alipay, WeChat Pay and card.

"People visiting Seoul plan around a short stay, so we want the clinic to fit the trip, not the other way around," said Dr. Yein Park, Medical Director of Beauty Z Clinic. "You can ask your questions in Chinese before you fly, come in on a Saturday or Sunday, and be back on the streets of Myeongdong the same afternoon."

For consultation in Chinese, visit .

About Beauty Z Clinic

Beauty Z Clinic is a dermatology clinic in Myeongdong, central Seoul, led by Medical Director Dr. Yein Park. The clinic opened in December 2025 as Beauty On Myeongdong and has operated as Beauty Z Clinic since August 20, 2026. Located on the 16th floor of Semicolon Myeongdong, near Exit 6 of Euljiro 1-ga Station, it welcomes both local patients and international visitors, with Chinese-language consultation available online, through WeChat and on site.