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Kildare Exterior Cleaning Specialist Warns Homeowners Against High-Pressure Roof Cleaning Ahead Of Winter
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Leixlip, Kildare, October 7, 2026 - New Look Cleaning Services is warning homeowners across Kildare to take care when choosing a contractor for roof cleaning, particularly as wetter autumn weather and colder winter conditions increase the importance of keeping roofs, gutters, and exterior surfaces properly maintained.
According to Daniel, owner of New Look Cleaning Services, one of the most common mistakes homeowners make is hiring contractors who rely on aggressive high-pressure washing methods for every surface, including older roof tiles and slates.
"Not every roof should be blasted with high pressure," said Daniel. "If someone turns up, points a pressure washer at the roof, and is gone as quickly as possible, that can create more problems than it solves. Roof cleaning should be about removing contamination carefully while protecting the surface underneath."
Moss, algae, and organic growth can accumulate on roofs over time, particularly in Ireland's damp climate. When left untreated, this buildup can trap moisture, obstruct drainage, and contribute to deterioration around tiles, slates, gutters, and roof edges.
During colder weather, moisture held within moss and debris can also be exposed to repeated freezing and thawing. Over time, these conditions may contribute to movement, cracking, or deterioration in already vulnerable roofing materials.
New Look Cleaning Services encourages homeowners to choose contractors who assess the roof before beginning work and select a cleaning method suited to the age, condition, and material of the surface.
The company uses gentler cleaning and soft-washing approaches where appropriate rather than treating every roof as though it can withstand aggressive pressure.
"The aim should be to clean the roof without damaging it," Daniel explained. "A proper inspection comes first. You need to look at the condition of the slates or tiles, the gutters, and any areas that may already be weak before deciding how the surface should be cleaned."
The same principle applies to other exterior areas around the home. New Look Cleaning Services provides power washing, roof cleaning, and gutter cleaning services for residential properties throughout Kildare, helping homeowners maintain paths, patios, walls, gutters, and other exterior surfaces exposed to year-round Irish weather.
Regular maintenance can also help identify minor issues before they become more expensive problems. Blocked gutters, damaged exterior surfaces, loose materials, and heavy organic buildup can all become harder to address when left unattended through the winter months.
Daniel recommends that homeowners ask contractors what cleaning method they plan to use, whether the surface has been inspected first, and how they intend to avoid damaging roofing materials before agreeing to any work.
"Homeowners should never be afraid to ask questions," he said. "If a contractor cannot explain why they're using a certain method or what they're doing to protect the roof, that's a sign to be cautious."
Based in Leixlip, New Look Cleaning Services serves homeowners throughout Kildare with exterior cleaning services designed to improve appearance while supporting the long-term maintenance of the property.
To learn more about New Look Cleaning Services, request exterior cleaning services, or arrange an assessment, visit the company's website, view its Google Business Profile, or follow New Look Cleaning Services on Facebook.
According to Daniel, owner of New Look Cleaning Services, one of the most common mistakes homeowners make is hiring contractors who rely on aggressive high-pressure washing methods for every surface, including older roof tiles and slates.
"Not every roof should be blasted with high pressure," said Daniel. "If someone turns up, points a pressure washer at the roof, and is gone as quickly as possible, that can create more problems than it solves. Roof cleaning should be about removing contamination carefully while protecting the surface underneath."
Moss, algae, and organic growth can accumulate on roofs over time, particularly in Ireland's damp climate. When left untreated, this buildup can trap moisture, obstruct drainage, and contribute to deterioration around tiles, slates, gutters, and roof edges.
During colder weather, moisture held within moss and debris can also be exposed to repeated freezing and thawing. Over time, these conditions may contribute to movement, cracking, or deterioration in already vulnerable roofing materials.
New Look Cleaning Services encourages homeowners to choose contractors who assess the roof before beginning work and select a cleaning method suited to the age, condition, and material of the surface.
The company uses gentler cleaning and soft-washing approaches where appropriate rather than treating every roof as though it can withstand aggressive pressure.
"The aim should be to clean the roof without damaging it," Daniel explained. "A proper inspection comes first. You need to look at the condition of the slates or tiles, the gutters, and any areas that may already be weak before deciding how the surface should be cleaned."
The same principle applies to other exterior areas around the home. New Look Cleaning Services provides power washing, roof cleaning, and gutter cleaning services for residential properties throughout Kildare, helping homeowners maintain paths, patios, walls, gutters, and other exterior surfaces exposed to year-round Irish weather.
Regular maintenance can also help identify minor issues before they become more expensive problems. Blocked gutters, damaged exterior surfaces, loose materials, and heavy organic buildup can all become harder to address when left unattended through the winter months.
Daniel recommends that homeowners ask contractors what cleaning method they plan to use, whether the surface has been inspected first, and how they intend to avoid damaging roofing materials before agreeing to any work.
"Homeowners should never be afraid to ask questions," he said. "If a contractor cannot explain why they're using a certain method or what they're doing to protect the roof, that's a sign to be cautious."
Based in Leixlip, New Look Cleaning Services serves homeowners throughout Kildare with exterior cleaning services designed to improve appearance while supporting the long-term maintenance of the property.
To learn more about New Look Cleaning Services, request exterior cleaning services, or arrange an assessment, visit the company's website, view its Google Business Profile, or follow New Look Cleaning Services on Facebook.
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