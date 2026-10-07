All Roads Lead To Namibia: The 7Th Canada-Africa Business Conference Returns To Windhoek, 24 February 2027

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The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business ( ) is pleased to announce that the 7th Canada-Africa Business Conference will take place in Windhoek, Namibia, from 2–4 February 2027, under the headline sponsorship of B2Gold. The program opens with a site visit to B2Gold's Otjikoto operations on 2–3 February, followed by a full conference day on Thursday, 4 February - in the days immediately preceding the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town. The Conference is anticipated to be the largest event the Chamber has convened on the African continent in its 33-year history.

During Africa Accelerating 2026, held in Toronto, a point was made that echoed throughout the program: all roads lead to Namibia for the next Canada-Africa Business Conference.“We are so delighted to be returning to Windhoek, and to be doing so with partners who continue to demonstrate what Canada-Africa collaboration can achieve,” said Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

“Last year we welcomed over 50 Canadian company representatives among the hundreds of delegates – we've now doubled capacity for the next event, based on demand,” explained Bloor during the Africa Accelerating conference underway in Toronto this year.

In remarks to the previous Canada-Africa Business Conference in Windhoek, the Prime Minister of Canada, the Right Honourable Mark Carney, recognized the Chamber“for convening leaders from across Canada and Africa” - commending its role in advancing investment, trade and partnership, and in connecting businesses and institutions to drive practical collaboration and shared growth.

“B2Gold is proud to support the Chamber's largest event on African soil in its 33-year history, and proud that it is taking place in Namibia,” said John Roos, Managing Director of B2Gold Namibia.“Otjikoto has shown what is possible when a Canadian company and a Namibian community build together over the long term, in a country that is a gateway to the African continent. Welcoming business leaders to the mining operations, and to the investments in other sectors that have grown up around them, alongside the launch of the B2Gold Foundation in Windhoek, is our way of inviting others to see that partnership for themselves - and to consider what they might build here.”

Africa Accelerating, the Chamber's flagship conference taking place in Canada this week, also featured a keynote address by Neil Reeder, Vice President, Government Relations at B2Gold, underscoring how vital B2Gold's work is as a model for Canada-Africa trade and investment - and for deeper engagement between Canada and African markets.

Individuals who wish to find out more may visit the conference page here ( ).

Registrants who wish to indicate their interest in joining the event may do so here ( ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

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Photos from this year's conference:

This year's conference that took place:

Media Contacts:

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business:

Press Officer

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B2Gold:

Namasiku Nalisa

Corporate Communications Manager

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About The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business:

Established in 1994, The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business is Canada's leading organization dedicated to promoting trade and investment between Canada and African markets. An independent, non-profit organization, the Chamber's network spans Canada and Africa, with strong working links to businesses and governments across both.