MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Representing H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Amb. Selma Malika Haddadi, Deputy Chairperson, participated in the opening ceremony of the African Seed Summit, held on 6 October 2026 in the Kingdom of Eswatini, graced by His Majesty King Mswati III. The ceremony brought together African Union leadership, the Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini and key stakeholders, ahead of the Ministerial Session.

Held under the theme“Resilient Seed Systems for a Food-Secure Africa,” the Summit reflected the African Union's commitment, in line with the Executive Council's decision, to deepen engagement and investment in Africa's seed sector.

It underscored a fundamental truth: Africa's food security begins with the seed. Building resilient and productive agricultural systems requires sustained investment, innovation, stronger institutions and, above all, effective implementation.

We must move beyond policies on paper to ensure that quality seed reaches farmers. Progress should be measured not only by the commitments made, but by their tangible impact on farmers' fields, livelihoods and communities.

The Summit therefore provides an important platform to renew our collective commitment to resilient seed systems and to translate that commitment into concrete actions, investments and measurable results that empower farmers and strengthen the continent's agricultural resilience.

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