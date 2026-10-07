First National Bank Alaska Announces Leadership Transition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX: FBAK) today announced that Betsy Lawer, who has served as Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer/President since 2015, will transition to Executive Chair of the Board of Directors effective January 2, 2027.

First National's Board of Directors unanimously appointed Darren Franz to become CEO/President, assuming responsibility for the bank's operations and executive leadership team. This transition is the culmination of the bank's long-term succession plan, reflecting its longstanding commitment to continued stability, continuity, and organizational strength.

During Lawer's tenure, First National has grown from $3.5 billion in assets to more than $5.1 billion, earned national recognition as Forbes' second-top-ranked bank in the nation and recognized as Alaska's Best Place to Work for 11 consecutive years by Alaska Business readers.

“Leadership is never about one person. It's about building an organization with the right people, shared values and the courage to look beyond today,” said Lawer.“I am deeply proud of everything our remarkable employees, executive team and Board of Directors have achieved together. I am confident the team is ready for their next step and excited about what lies ahead for First National.”

Franz brings more than three decades of Alaska banking experience and nearly seven years with First National to his role as CEO/President. During the past year, he has served as President – Lending & Administration, overseeing the Corporate Lending Division, the Combined Branch & Corporate Services Division, Treasury Management, Anchorage Branch Administration & Escrow Division, and the Central Administration Division. Franz also currently serves as a director of First National.

“Darren understands our customers, employees and culture,” Lawer said.“He has played an integral role in shaping the bank's strategy and is well prepared to lead First National into its next phase.”

Additional leadership appointments effective January 2, 2027, include:





Steve Patin will become Senior Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Karl Heinz will become Senior Executive Officer and Chief Branch Administration Officer. Denise Brown Robinson, who remains Board Secretary, will become Executive Vice President and Senior Administrative Director.



While Lawer will step away from the day-to-day management of First National, she will continue to serve as Executive Chair of the Board, providing strategic guidance and governance leadership.

“First National has a remarkable legacy built on serving Alaskans with integrity, sound judgment and long-term perspective,” Franz said.“I'm honored to work alongside an experienced Board of Directors and exceptional leadership team. We will continue building on the momentum and culture that have made First National a trusted bank for more than 104 years.”

Alaska's community bank since 1922, First National Bank Alaska proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and 28 locations in 19 communities throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world.

For more than a century, the bank has been committed to supporting the communities it serves. In 2024, for the eighth consecutive reporting period, over a span of twenty-four years, First National received an Outstanding Community Reinvestment Act performance rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

In 2026, Forbes named First National as one of the World's Top Performing Banks and, for the second year in a row, one of America's Best Banks, ranking as the second-top bank in the nation. In 2026, Alaska Business readers voted First National“Best of Alaska Business” in the Best Place to Work category for the 11th year in a row, Best Bank/Credit Union for the sixth consecutive year, Best Customer Service for the third year in a row, Best Corporate Citizen for the fifth time and Best Wealth Management Firm. Newsweek recognized the bank as one of the nation's 2026 Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions for the second year in a row. In 2025, American Banker recognized First National as a“Best Bank to Work For” for the eighth year in a row. The bank was also voted“Best of Alaska” in the Anchorage Daily News awards, ranking as one of the top three in the Bank/Financial category for the seventh consecutive year.

First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, and is recognized as a Minority Depository Institution by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, as it is majority-owned by women.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding leadership transitions, future roles and responsibilities, strategic direction, and the First National Bank Alaska's future performance. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First National Bank Alaska undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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