Sweepburger Launches Diner-Themed Online Sweepstakes Casino In Eligible U.S. States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOMS RIVER, N.J, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winfield LLC announced that SweepBurger.com, its online sweepstakes casino modeled after American fast-food diners, launched on September 14, 2026, and is now open for registration by eligible U.S. players. The platform operates under a free-to-play sweepstakes model with no purchase necessary.









Players use Gold Coins, a virtual currency with no cash value, for entertainment purposes. Sweepstakes Coins can be obtained at no cost through the methods listed in the official rules, including a free postal request option, and prizes won with Sweepstakes Coins may be redeemed for cash prizes after identity verification.

Sweepstakes casinos operate in the United States under state promotional sweepstakes laws rather than casino gaming licenses, which is why availability varies by state. SweepBurger is offered only to legal residents of eligible states and is not available where this form of gaming is prohibited or restricted.

“The launch went according to schedule, and the priority now is to operate exactly as the published rules describe,” said Besiki Kurashvili, Director at Winfield LLC.“Eligibility screening, free entry methods, and verified redemptions are the parts of this model that must work correctly every time.”

About Winfield LLC:



Winfield LLC is the parent company of SweepBurger.com and has an office in Toms River, New Jersey.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase does not increase the chances of winning. Open to legal residents of eligible U.S. states who are 18 years of age or older, or the minimum age required in their state of residence. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Sweepstakes are subject to the official rules published at SweepBurger.com.

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