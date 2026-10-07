Synametrics Technologies Inc. Introduces Syncritab, A Web-Based And On-Premises Database Management Solution

Synametrics Technologies Inc.

A Web-Based and On-Premises Database Management Solution

SyncriTab provides a centralized, browser-based environment to connect to databases, run SQL queries, manage data, and automate database tasks.

- Synametrics Technologies Inc, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Synametrics Technologies Inc. today announced the release of SyncriTab, a web-based database querying solution that provides developers and database administrators with browser-based access to databases through JDBC while supporting on-premises deployment.SyncriTab provides a centralized environment for connecting to databases, writing and executing SQL queries, exploring database structures, reviewing query results, and performing other database-related tasks through a web browser. Designed for organizations that want to maintain control over their database environment, SyncriTab can be deployed entirely within the organization's own infrastructure.Key Features of SyncriTab1) Database Access Through a Web Browser:SyncriTab allows developers and database administrators to access database querying and management tools through a standard web browser rather than requiring a dedicated database client to be installed on each user's computer.Because SyncriTab can be deployed on-premises, organizations can keep the application and database connections within their own infrastructure. This makes SyncriTab suitable for environments where data privacy, internal control, and keeping database access within the organization's network are important requirements.2) Reduced Administration:SyncriTab simplifies deployment by allowing organizations to provide database access through a single installation rather than setting up a database client on each user's computer. Data sources can be configured centrally, making it easier to manage access across users.Updates can also be handled from one location, helping organizations maintain a consistent configuration across their environment. Centralized management can reduce configuration differences between systems and make ongoing maintenance and troubleshooting easier.3)Designed for On-Premises and Air-Gapped Environments:SyncriTab is designed for organizations that want to keep database access and the application within their own infrastructure. SyncriTab is a 100% private, web-based, on-premises solution. Your data never leaves your infrastructure, giving organizations control over where their database access and data are maintained.SyncriTab can be deployed on supported Windows and Linux systems and is also available through Docker. It can also run in air-gapped or fully disconnected environments, making it suitable for organizations with isolated networks or strict requirements around external connectivity.4) Security and Access Control:SyncriTab provides administrative and security controls for managing users, database access, and activity. Administrators can assign separate roles for administrators, managers, and developers, and control access to individual data sources on a user-by-user basis.The solution supports two-factor authentication, which administrators can require for users, as well as HTTPS using an organization's own certificate or a free certificate from Let's Encrypt. SyncriTab can automatically block IP addresses after repeated failed sign-in attempts and can automatically sign out idle sessions while closing their associated database connections. Sensitive files stored on the server can optionally be encrypted.Administrators can also access reports covering sign-ins, query activity, and scheduled tasks, providing visibility into how the system is being used.5) JDBC Connectivity - Included Drivers:SyncriTab provides database connectivity through JDBC, giving developers and DBAs a common interface for connecting to supported database systems. It includes several JDBC drivers from Progress Software at no additional cost. The bundled Progress drivers are Type 5 drivers designed to provide enhanced functionality and throughput when connecting to supported database systems.Using JDBC drivers, users can connect to different database platforms, write and execute SQL queries, browse database objects, examine database structures, and work with query results through the browser.This approach allows organizations working with multiple database systems to provide a common database querying environment without requiring a separate desktop database client for each user.6) Flexible Database Connectivity:SyncriTab uses JDBC to connect to supported database systems, allowing users to bring their own JDBC driver or use an existing driver. Database backends can be hosted within an organization's local network or accessed across the Internet, depending on the organization's network configuration and database setup.7) SQL Querying and Editing:SyncriTab provides a browser-based SQL editor for writing and executing queries against connected databases. The editor includes syntax highlighting and IntelliSense suggestions for tables and columns to assist users while writing SQL.Users can work with multiple query pages for each database connection, with each page maintaining its own SQL script and results. Results are displayed in grids designed to handle large result sets and queries that return multiple result sets. SyncriTab also provides tools for managing SQL work, including saved scripts and workbooks that keep multiple query pages together. Query history allows users to find and re-run previously executed queries, while saved sessions can restore query pages and results when users return to their work.8) Data Export, Import, and Comparison:SyncriTab provides tools for exporting, importing, and moving database data. Users can export query results to CSV, Microsoft Excel, or HTML files, generate SQL INSERT statements, or transfer results directly to a table in another database. Data can also be imported from text files.For database structure analysis, SyncriTab includes Schema Diff, which allows users to compare the structures of two databases. Its Reverse Engineering capability can generate DDL scripts from an existing database, helping users document or recreate database structures.9) Schedule and Automate Database Tasks:SyncriTab includes a task scheduler that allows users to automatically run SQL scripts and data exports according to a schedule they choose. Email notifications can be generated when scheduled tasks are completed, and managers can monitor the status of scheduled tasks.These capabilities allow organizations to automate recurring database operations and monitor scheduled activities without requiring users to run the tasks manually.For organizations familiar with desktop database tools such as WinSQL, SyncriTab provides a web-based approach to many common database querying tasks. Users can connect to databases, browse database objects, write and execute SQL queries, and work with query results through a browser, while the application can remain deployed within the organization's own environment.AvailabilitySyncriTab is available to download beginning October 7, 2026. SyncriTab is offered as a subscription-based license, with monthly and annual subscription options available on a per-developer/user basis.For more information about SyncriTab, including features and deployment information, visit: SyncriTAB.

Batool Hussain

Synametrics Technologies

+1 609-750-0007 ext. 1

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Synametrics Technologies Inc. Introduces SyncriTab, a Web-Based and On-Premises Database Management Solution News Provided By Synametrics Technologies October 07, 2026, 18:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry



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