ENVGO And Open Ocean Robotics Join Forces To Deliver Sovereign Maritime Uncrewed Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) OOR's persistent USVs and XplorerView C2 platform will be paired with ENVGO's USVs to demonstrate a Canadian-built approach to distributed maritime awareness.

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Canada's investment in uncrewed and autonomous systems grows and the Royal Canadian Navy begins testing uncrewed technologies across maritime domains, ENVGO and Open Ocean Robotics are responding to the call by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to bring together ENVGO's high-speed hydrofoiling uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and Open Ocean Robotics' persistent, solar-powered USVs through Open Ocean Robotics' XplorerView command-and-control platform.The collaboration will use XplorerView as a common operating environment for Open Ocean Robotics' persistent USVs and ENVGO's high-speed USVs, creating a foundation for coordinated uncrewed maritime operations. The combined approach means more eyes on the water across Canada's vast coastlines and Arctic approaches, without adding crew or large vessels.The companies will jointly define integration milestones, interfaces, and demonstration objectives.“Canada's maritime future will be hybrid, with crewed ships supported by distributed uncrewed systems, and will come from technologies proudly conceived and built in Canada. Through this collaboration with Open Ocean Robotics, we are bringing together the best of the best in service of our country's maritime defence,” said Mike Peasgood, CEO and Chair, ENVGO.“Modern maritime security depends on interoperability, a system of systems approach that brings the best capabilities together. XplorerView has been proven through years of DataXplorer operations, and bringing new USV capabilities into that environment demonstrates how Canadian technologies can work together to deliver integrated solutions for Canada and its allies,” said Julie Angus, CEO, Open Ocean Robotics.ENVGO's Uncrewed Surface Vessel PlatformENVGO is building a family of uncrewed surface vessels on a common technology platform of onboard autonomy, electric and hybrid propulsion, and hydrofoils, designed to scale across vessel sizes and missions within Canada's future hybrid fleet. The platform's underlying hydrofoil technology has logged more than 300 hours of testing and 1,000 kilometres of open-water foiling.XV2, the first autonomous vessel on the platform, is Canada's only dual-mission-mode micro-USV: it sprints to a mission area at up to 25 knots on its hydrofoils, then loiters for efficient, low-signature intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR).XV2 delivers capability usually associated with much larger vessels in a compact 2.0-metre, 68-kilogram hull that one person can deploy with minimal launch infrastructure. XV2 went from concept to in-water trials in under six months and is now available for private demonstrations to Canadian defence and security customers.ENVGO is led by the team behind Aeryon Labs, whose SkyRanger uncrewed aircraft system was deployed in more than 35 countries.Open Ocean Robotics' PlatformXplorerView is Open Ocean Robotics' secure, cloud-based command-and-control maritime intelligence platform, designed to manage multiple uncrewed vessels and bring vessel, sensor, and mission data into a common operational picture. Operators can plan and control missions, monitor system health, and integrate AIS, radar, camera, sensor, and navigation data in one environment.XplorerView has been proven through years of DataXplorer operations. Open Ocean Robotics' solar-powered, self-righting DataXplorer USVs are field-proven across three ocean basins, with more than 13,000 operational hours at sea, continuous deployments exceeding 30 days, and operations in conditions up to Sea State 7. Their long endurance, onboard sensors, AI-enabled detection, and satellite communications provide persistent maritime awareness without onboard crew or propulsion fuel.At DEFSEC AtlanticThe MOU was signed at DEFSEC Atlantic where both companies are holding private briefings with government, defence, and industry stakeholders. Briefings can be arranged through the media contacts below.About ENVGOENVGO is a sovereign Canadian marine technology company developing high-performance autonomous vessels for defence, security and commercial markets. From the team behind Aeryon Labs and the SkyRanger UAS, ENVGO brings two decades of uncrewed-systems experience to the water. Its XV2 micro-USV combines autonomy, electric and hybrid propulsion, hydrofoils and real-time controls to provide a practical, rapidly deployable platform for maritime awareness – without the logistical demands of a larger USV or the personnel risk of a conventional crewed vessel.Learn more at or contact Maria Alexandrova, Marketing Director, at....About Open Ocean RoboticsOpen Ocean Robotics delivers persistent ocean intelligence through solar-powered USVs, XplorerView command-and-control software, and AI-enabled sensing. Its field-proven DataXplorer USVs have logged more than 13,000 operational hours across three ocean basins, supporting maritime security, environmental monitoring and ocean research. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Victoria, BC, with operations in Halifax, NS, Open Ocean Robotics works with government, defence, and commercial customers across Canada and internationally.Learn more at .

Madison Varey

Marketing Coordinator, Open Ocean Robotics

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ENVGO and Open Ocean Robotics Join Forces to Deliver Sovereign Maritime Uncrewed Solutions News Provided By Open Ocean Robotics October 07, 2026, 18:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry, Science, Technology



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