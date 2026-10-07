Klaymantoskes Files $500,000 Ecovest FINRA Claim Against United Planners Involving Broker Aaron Sevigny

KT Represents Aaron Sevigny Customers in Claims Involving EcoVest Conservation Easements and Other Alternative Investments

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes announces the filing of a $500,000 FINRA arbitration claim against United Planners ' Financial Services of America (“United Planners”) on behalf of a married couple who suffered losses and tax-related damages arising from the EcoVest-sponsored Cypress Cove Marina syndicated conservation easement and other alternative investments recommended by financial advisor Aaron Sevigny (CRD# 4314368). The case is FINRA Case No. 26-02134.KlaymanToskes currently represents multiple customers of Sevigny in claims involving EcoVest syndicated conservation easements and other alternative investments. Investors who suffered losses involving investments recommended by Sevigny or United Planners are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 888-997-9956 or... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss their potential recovery options.According to the Statement of Claim, the investors transferred a substantial portion of their retirement savings to United Planners after advising Sevigny that they wanted a portfolio designed to provide for their retirement. Although the couple had no prior experience with alternative investments and did not want to pursue a speculative or aggressive strategy, the claim alleges that Sevigny concentrated their assets in complex and illiquid products, including oil and gas programs, GPB Capital, CMCT, Hospitality, Braemar, and the EcoVest-sponsored Cypress Cove Marina syndicated conservation easement.The claim further alleges that the investors' financial information was falsified or inflated without their knowledge to qualify them for alternative investments requiring accredited or qualified investor status. Over the years, Sevigny allegedly continued to assure the couple that their investments were sound, including after one investment filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.The Cypress Cove Marina conservation easement was allegedly presented as a legitimate tax-advantaged investment that would provide a charitable contribution deduction of approximately four times the amount invested. According to the claim, Sevigny repeatedly assured the investors for nearly a decade that the EcoVest investment remained sound and would withstand IRS scrutiny. The investors later learned that the IRS was challenging the deduction, potentially exposing them to additional taxes, penalties, statutory interest, and professional expenses.The claim alleges that United Planners failed to adequately investigate or disclose the investments' substantial valuation, tax, audit, penalty, liquidity, concentration, and regulatory risks. As a result, the investors allegedly suffered approximately $500,000 in damages, including alternative investment losses, tax-related liabilities, professional expenses, and lost investment opportunity.“These investors entrusted a substantial portion of their retirement savings to United Planners and relied upon Aaron Sevigny to recommend investments that were appropriate for their experience, objectives, and risk tolerance,” said Lawrence L. Klayman, Managing Partner of KlaymanToskes.“Our firm represents multiple Sevigny customers who suffered losses involving EcoVest conservation easements and other alternative investments. Investors who now face disallowed deductions, tax liabilities, penalties, interest, or other losses should understand their legal rights and potential recovery options.”Sevigny is based in Bonita Springs, Florida, and has been registered with United Planners since 2006. As of October 6, 2026, his current BrokerCheck report discloses nine customer disputes, including six pending and three final matters. All nine disputes identify the product type as alternative investments.Investors who suffered losses involving EcoVest's Cypress Cove Marina syndicated conservation easement, GPB Capital, CMCT, oil and gas programs, or other alternative investments recommended by Aaron Sevigny are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes at 888-997-9956 or... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss their potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $650 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, PLLC

+1 888-997-9956

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KlaymanToskes Files $500,000 EcoVest FINRA Claim Against United Planners Involving Broker Aaron Sevigny News Provided By KlaymanToskes, PLLC October 07, 2026, 18:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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