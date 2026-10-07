United Expands Houston-Durango Nonstop Service Into Winter

Purgatory Resort near Durango, Colorado

Mineral pools at Durango Hot Springs Resort & Spa

Historic Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

Twice-weekly flights begin Dec. 19, connecting Durango with its fourth-largest air travel market

- Tony Vicari, aviation director at Durango-La Plata County Airport

DURANGO, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- United Airlines is expanding its seasonal nonstop service between Houston and Durango this winter, with twice-weekly flights beginning Dec. 19 and continuing through March 27, 2027.

Flights will operate Wednesdays and Saturdays aboard a 70-seat Embraer E-175. The winter nonstop will supplement United's year-round service between Durango and Denver, giving Houston travelers another option for reaching Southwest Colorado while providing Durango passengers direct access to United's Houston hub.

According to airport data, Houston ranks as Durango-La Plata County Airport's fourth-largest origin-and-destination market, with 24,908 passengers traveling between the two markets during the year ended in the first quarter of 2026. United has offered seasonal summer service between Houston and Durango for several years, expanding from weekend flights to daily service and adding a larger aircraft this summer.

The new winter service is supported by a minimum revenue guarantee funded through City of Durango lodgers tax revenue and contributions from Purgatory Resort, Durango Hot Springs Resort & Spa and the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. Minimum revenue guarantees are commonly used in air service development to offset an airline's financial risk when introducing service to a new market or season.

“We are excited to see United Airlines continue to grow its presence at DRO with nonstop seasonal service to Houston this upcoming winter. The expansion of this route into the 2026-27 winter season will provide United's passengers with more nonstop and connecting itinerary options during the holiday and winter travel period. Additionally, if consumer demand for these flights is high, the business case for further expansion of Houston winter service becomes much stronger,” said Tony Vicari, aviation director at Durango-La Plata County Airport.

“It was important for us to invest in the Houston market not only because it provides increased access to one of our top domestic markets, but because United's Houston hub provides connections to Mexico, our top international market,” said Rachel Welsh, interim head of tourism at Visit Durango.“We are eager to see how this new flight affects winter visitation and bookings at our attractions.”

Flight Schedule

United flight UA 6252 will depart Houston (IAH) at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, arriving in Durango (DRO) at 11:26 a.m. Return flight UA 6114 will depart Durango at 12:07 p.m. and arrive in Houston at 3:48 p.m., also on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Service runs Dec. 19, 2026, through March 27, 2027. Schedules are subject to change. Flights can be booked at United or through the United mobile app.

Winter in Durango

The nonstop service provides Houston travelers direct access to skiing, hot springs and historic rail excursions in Southwest Colorado.

Ski at Purgatory Resort

About 25 miles north of Durango, Purgatory Resort offers 1,635 acres of skiable terrain. This winter, the new Colorado Couloir chairlift will provide access to about 40 acres of new terrain, including five new advanced and expert trails and two connector trails. Advance lift tickets start at $9 on select dates, and children 12 and younger ski free all season.

Soak at Durango Hot Springs Resort & Spa

Located eight miles north of downtown Durango, the resort features 32 natural mineral soaking pools, private ofuro tubs, cold plunges and a full-service spa. Durango Hot Springs ranked No. 3 in USA TODAY's 2026 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Hot Springs.

Ride the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad

The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad operates winter excursions aboard historic steam locomotives, following the Animas River through the San Juan National Forest from downtown Durango to Cascade Canyon.

About Visit Durango

Visit Durango is a destination management and marketing organization within the City of Durango's Prosperity Office. The organization promotes Durango and the surrounding area as a travel destination while supporting responsible tourism and the local visitor economy. Visit the Durango Welcome Center at Main Avenue and 8th Street in downtown Durango or learn more at durango.

James Graven

Treehouse Communications

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United Expands Houston-Durango Nonstop Service Into Winter News Provided By Treehouse Communications October 07, 2026, 18:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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