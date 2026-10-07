MU Stock Adds 3% As D.A. Davidson Forecasts Stock Value To Triple On Valuation Play



D.A. Davidson raised Micron's 12-month target by 43% to $3,000-implying a 187% surge from its Tuesday closing price -while reiterating a 'Buy' rating.

High demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure has triggered component shortages, with memory capacity becoming critical to improving AI model speed, output quality, and context capacity. Micron is working to secure 50% of its sales under non-cancellable, long-term strategic contracts, insulating revenues over the next few years.

Investment firm D.A. Davidson has significantly raised its price target on Micron Technology Inc. (MU) to $3,000 per share, up 43% from its previous target of $2,100, while maintaining a 'Buy' rating.

The updated forecast represents a projected 187% gain from the stock's Tuesday close. The revision comes despite Micron's already remarkable rally, during which the equity jumped 463% over the trailing 12 months.

D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria noted following executive meetings that Wall Street is still early in realizing the memory manufacturer's ultimate valuation. Luria said deeper market understanding will expand valuation multiples, advising clients that institutional interest will inevitably absorb remaining value.

MU stock added about 4% on Wednesday with extremely bullish retail trader sentiment on Stocktwits.

AI Infrastructure Boom Drives Supply Deficit

The primary catalyst behind Micron's explosive growth remains the rapid rollout of artificial intelligence applications. AI infrastructure requires massive computing power and storage, creating persistent shortages across key memory components.

According to Luria, memory serves as a primary lever for boosting AI effectiveness. More memory capacity directly improves AI model speed, output accuracy, and context window length. Because of these operational requirements, D.A. Davidson projects that market demand will continue to surpass total industry supply through both 2027 and 2028.

Contract Structure And Analyst Consensus

To mitigate historical industry volatility, Micron is pursuing structural changes to its customer agreements. The company aims to lock in half of its total revenue through long-term, strategic commitments.

Because these long-term agreements cannot be easily canceled, Micron secures clear visibility into guaranteed sales over the coming years, helping reassure broader institutional investors regarding the durability of its revenue growth.

D.A. Davidson's bullish outlook aligns with broader Wall Street sentiment. According to data compiled by Koyfin, 45 out of 49 analysts covering Micron currently maintain a 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy' recommendation.

MU Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'extremely bullish' with 'extremely high' message volumes.

MU stock has gained about 288% year-to-date.

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