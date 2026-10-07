Dubai Forms First Parents And Educators Councils, Renews Students Council For 2026-27

Dubai's first Parents Council and Educators Council has been formed by the KHDA while approving the second cohort of the Dubai Students Council for the 2026-27 academic year.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said the three councils for the 2026-27 academic year will bring together 15 parents, 15 teachers and education professionals, and 16 students from Grades 9 to 12 across Dubai's private schools.

The move is part of Dubai's Education 33 (E33) Strategy and its initiatives aimed at giving students, parents and educators a greater role in shaping the emirate's education system.

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KHDA received 131 nominations for the Students Council, 152 for the Parents Council and 160 for the Educators Council. The selection process was based on eligibility criteria and a methodology designed to ensure fairness, transparency and diversity, including representation from Emirati educators.

Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA, said the creation of the councils marks a new step in bringing different voices into the education system.

"The formation of the three councils and their first joint meeting mark an important milestone in Dubai's education journey. We are proud to welcome the second cohort of the Dubai Students Council and, for the first time, to establish dedicated councils for parents and educators."

She said the councils reflect the idea that education is a shared responsibility, with students, families and educators having a role in shaping its future.

“These councils reflect our belief that shaping the future of education is a shared responsibility. By bringing together the voices of students, families and educators, we can build an education system that is responsive to the needs and aspirations of our community.”

For Dubai students, the renewed Students Council is intended to provide a direct channel to KHDA, allowing members to share their experiences and ideas on how learning environments can better support them.

The 16 students, drawn from Grades 9 to 12, will engage with the regulator and contribute their perspectives to discussions around education policy and the student experience.

The initiative sits within E33's wider focus on a learner-centered and future-ready education system, with KHDA positioning the councils as platforms for dialogue and collaboration.

Almaazmi said listening to different perspectives would be central to the councils' role. "Valuable ideas begin with listening, recognising different perspectives and empowering our community to contribute to a shared vision for education. We see the three councils as platforms for meaningful dialogue, collaboration and collective action.”

For parents, the new council brings together Emirati and expatriate families from private schools across Dubai. The 15-member Dubai Parents Council will focus on shared priorities affecting families, strengthening school-family partnerships and contributing to policies and initiatives linked to student learning and family wellbeing.

The move gives parents a formal platform to engage directly with KHDA rather than having their feedback limited to individual schools or existing channels.

The new 15-member Dubai Educators Council will bring teachers and education professionals into discussions with KHDA, drawing on their classroom and leadership experience.

The council is expected to provide evidence-based input on policies and programmes, including initiatives supporting inclusion across Dubai's private education sector.

It will also contribute to efforts aimed at improving teacher wellbeing and students' educational experiences.

Together, the three councils are intended to act as strategic partners for KHDA, with students, parents and educators contributing directly to the development of Dubai's private education sector and early childhood centres.

The councils will operate for one year from the date of official appointment. Members can apply for a second term, subject to performance and continued eligibility.

All three positions are voluntary and unpaid.

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