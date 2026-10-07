'Crosscurrents': UAE Issues Report On Water, Energy Demands Associated With AI

As part of its preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10 2026, the UAE has published a report on the the relationship between water, energy on one hand and AI on the other.

AI is changing economies and societies worldwide at an unprecedented speed in a revolutionary way that may not pay attention to energy and water demands by this booming sector. The UAE report, dubbed Crosscurrents: Navigating the AI–Water–Energy Nexus, explores those demands across AI's full value chain, while highlighting the opportunity to use AI itself to improve water management.

Released on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Crosscurrents calls for water to be considered a core part of the infrastructure and planning decisions shaping the AI economy. It puts forward five recommendations for the international community, including a call for the UN Water Conference to advance a global, consensus-driven declaration on efficient and responsible water use in AI.

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The report is a follow-up to the UAE's 2023 report, Ripple Effect: Water Scarcity – The Hidden Threat to Global Security and Prosperity.

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