UAE Pledges Deeper Africa Partnership With $1-Billion AI Push, Focus On Youth

The UAE will continue strengthening its economic partnership with Africa through long-term investment, technology and opportunities for young people, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said during a keynote address at Investopia.

Speaking during a session titled“From Partnership to Prosperity: Building the UAE-Africa Economic Corridor,” Sheikh Shakhboot said Africa remains an important part of the UAE's vision of openness, connectivity and trusted international partnerships.

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Sheikh Shakhboot said the UAE sees significant ambition, new ideas and economic potential across Africa, particularly among its young population.

“For the UAE, investing in Africa also means investing in its youth,” he said, stressing the importance of providing young people with skills, technology, investment and opportunities to help shape the continent's future.

Sheikh Shakhboot highlighted artificial intelligence as an important part of the UAE and Africa's shared economic future, saying the technology has the potential to support development across sectors.

He said the UAE has launched a $1 billion initiative for AI development, with a particular focus on Africa, aimed at working with African and global partners to build local skills, knowledge and technological capabilities.

He stressed that AI's value should ultimately be measured by how effectively it serves people, including through improvements in healthcare and education and the creation of new opportunities.

Sheikh Shakhboot also highlighted cooperation on water security, saying the UAE and Senegal will co-host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference from December 8 to 10.

Water, he said, is essential to development, food security, agriculture and economic growth.

The conference will bring together governments, investors, the private sector and young people to strengthen cooperation and develop solutions that can deliver lasting benefits to communities.

Sheikh Shakhboot said governments cannot achieve their ambitions alone, stressing the importance of private-sector companies, business leaders and long-term investors.

He said platforms such as Investopia can bring ideas and capital together, create new partnerships and turn shared ambitions into meaningful economic opportunities.

Concluding his address, Sheikh Shakhboot said the UAE would remain a reliable and committed partner to Africa and the wider world by listening to partners, respecting their priorities and investing in people.

He said stronger cooperation would require building bridges between Africa and the UAE, investment and opportunity, technology and people, and the ambitions of young people and the future they seek to build together

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