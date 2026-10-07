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UAE Lottery Announces Results Of Latest Lucky Day Draw

UAE Lottery Announces Results Of Latest Lucky Day Draw


2026-10-07 03:00:40
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Three lucky chance winners won the guaranteed prize of Dh50,000 each
    By: Supreeta Balasubramanian

    The UAE Lottery announced the results of its latest draw held on Wednesday, October 7.

    The winning numbers for the Lucky Day draw on October 7 were 16, 18, 20, 8, 11 and 12. The Lucky Month number was 10.

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    Meanwhile, three lucky chance winners won the guaranteed prize of Dh50,000. Here are the winnings IDs:

      BH3110982

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    Out of the total 5,407 winners, one person won Dh100,000, 72 participants took home Dh1,000 each and 5,331 took home Dh100 each.

    UAE Lottery Lucky Day draws are held twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday, at 9.30pm. Participants can win a Dh30-million grand prize by matching six numbers from the 'days' section and one number from the 'month' section.

    The second prize of Dh5 million goes to the participant who matches all six numbers. The third prize of Dh100,000 goes to anyone who matches five main numbers and the Lucky Number.

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      UAE Lottery announces results of Lucky Day draw, check out winning numbers UAE Lottery: Weekly Lucky Day Draw results out, winning numbers revealed Three winners take home Dh50,000 in UAE Lottery's twice-weekly draw

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Khaleej Times

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